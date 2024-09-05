GoPro debuts Hero 13 Black with lens mods, $199 Hero

GoPro has unveiled two new action cameras: the feature-packed Hero 13 Black, priced at $399, and the ultra-compact 4K Hero, priced at $199. Both models are designed to cater to different types of users, from seasoned adventurers and filmmakers to casual enthusiasts.

At the forefront of GoPro’s latest launch is the Hero 13 Black, offering 5.3K video resolution at 60 fps, ensuring ultra-clear and smooth footage. Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilization technology is also a key feature, ensuring incredibly stable video even in the most challenging conditions.

However, the key standout feature of the new GoPro offering is the new HB-Series interchangeable lens system. This system includes four lens mods that can be swapped out to achieve different visual effects, with the camera automatically detecting the lens type and adjusting settings accordingly.

The Ultra Wide Lens Mod offers a massive 177° field of view, perfect for capturing immersive point-of-view (POV) footage. The Macro Lens Mod enables close-up shots with variable focus, making it ideal for capturing intricate details. For those looking to achieve a cinematic look, the Anamorphic Lens Mod provides a wide-angle view with less distortion and dramatic cinematic lens flares. Additionally, a set of neutral density (ND) filters allows users to create smooth motion blur effects, perfect for artistic video work.

Another major enhancement is the redesigned Enduro battery, which now has a 10% larger capacity and better power efficiency, allowing the Hero 13 Black to record continuously for 1.5 hours at the highest video settings. This battery also performs better in various weather conditions, making it a reliable companion for all types of adventures. For those who need even longer recording times, GoPro is offering the Contacto magnetic door and power cable kit, which provides a weatherproof connection to external power sources.

Mounting the Hero 13 Black has also been made easier with new magnetic latch and ball joint mounts, allowing users to quickly and securely switch between different mounting options. These mounts, along with built-in mounting fingers and standard 1/4-20 mounting threads, provide unparalleled flexibility in how the camera is positioned.

Hero: GoPro’s cheapest 4K action camera

GoPro’s second new camera, simply named Hero, is the smallest and lightest 4K GoPro ever to feature a screen. Weighing just 86 grams, it’s designed for users who want a compact, easy-to-use camera without sacrificing video quality. Despite its small size, the Hero delivers impressive 4K video at 30fps, along with 12MP photos. It also features HyperSmooth stabilization, ensuring smooth footage even in shaky conditions.

The Hero is built with durability in mind, being rugged and waterproof up to 16 feet (5 meters). Its intuitive touch screen and simple one-button control make it accessible to both new users and seasoned GoPro fans. The camera’s ultra-compact design, combined with its affordable price point, makes it an ideal gift for anyone looking to capture high-quality video in a variety of settings.

The Hero 13 Black is available for preorder now, with global retail availability beginning Sept. 10. The Hero can also be preordered, with retail availability from Sept. 22.

Read more: Anzu Robotics’ ties to drone maker DJI under Congressional scrutiny

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.