Red Cat closes FlightWave acquisition

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 5 2024 - 4:15 am PT
flightwave red cat acquisition

Drone technology company Red Cat Holdings has announced the closing of its acquisition of California-based FlightWave Aerospace Systems. The acquisition officially brings FlightWave Edge 130 into Red Cat’s family of low-cost, portable uncrewed reconnaissance and precision lethal strike systems.

The FlightWave Edge 130 is a military-grade drone designed for long-range mapping, reconnaissance, and surveillance. Approved by the Blue UAS program, this lightweight, VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drone can be assembled and launched in under a minute by a single person. With a weight of just 1,200 grams and the ability to fly for up to two hours, it provides unmatched endurance and versatility for government and military applications.

Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson describes the acquisition as a “transformative milestone” for the company. “This expands our range of drone products and opens up an entirely new revenue stream,” says Thompson. “The FlightWave Edge 130 Blue completes our family of systems and we will begin ramping manufacturing this quarter.”

The Edge 130 will complement Red Cat’s existing offerings, including the Teal 2 and FANG FPV drones, all aimed at providing portable and effective tools for mission-critical defense operations.

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

