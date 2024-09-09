DJI Avata, Goggles 2 combo falls to $788 in flash deal

A rare, limited-time deal on the DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone combo with DJI Goggles 2 can save you $600! The Avata Pro-View Combo with Goggles 2 is typically listed for $1,388 but is available for $788 today (and only today).

B&H Photo’s single-day flash sale has the 4K ultra-wide-angle Avata FPV drone combo with Goggles 2 (which cost $449 on their own) down to an unbeatable price of $788. The only catch is that you get the original Motion Controller in this package because the Avata combo with RC Motion 2 costs $879 after a deal discount.

Basically, DJI has made the Avata available to buy in five configurations:

And you can’t go wrong with either of them because this indoor-friendly drone with up to 18 minutes of flight time features a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees. The wider field of view enables immersive aerial photography (48 MP stills) and videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

Then there’s the D-Cinelike color mode, which offers a wealth of color information for tuning the color mix of your video in post. And finally, there’s 20GB of internal storage space available, which means you have the freedom and spontaneity to get creative even without a microSD card installed in the onboard drive.

Goggles 2, meanwhile, supports diopter adjustment from +1.0 to -8.0 D. So, you can customize and go glasses-free without compromising on display quality. Another neat feature is that DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 display the Home Point where the drone took off from, so you remain oriented during flight while wearing goggles. This augmented reality (AR) perspective gives an extra sense of orientation to help the pilot locate the immediate environment in seconds.

You should also know that the Avata and DJI Goggles 2 connect using DJI O3+ transmission for precise control, ultra-low latency, and detailed video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding. The transmission delay is as low as approximately 30 milliseconds. But at the same time, the transmission distance is pretty long – up to 10 kilometers. The other technologies that go into ensuring a reliable feed from the FPV drone include auto-switching dual frequencies, a high bitrate of 50 Mbps, and state-of-the-art anti-interference methods.

