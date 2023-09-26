DJI Air 3 drone gains FPV goggles compatibility, AR Home point

DJI has released an exciting new firmware update for the Air 3, making its all-around drone compatible with the latest-generation Goggles Integra as well as Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2 remote controller. These peripherals were first released alongside the DJI Avata FPV aircraft.

Air 3 now works with FPV goggles

Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles.

On the other hand, DJI Goggles Integra is a more recent innovation from the tech giant. In addition to the advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, the Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) – meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off.

Meanwhile, RC Motion 2 is a motion-sensing joystick that allows users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies in a unique way.

Naturally, a lot of Air 3 users have been waiting for this compatibility to arrive, so they can get an immersive first-person flight experience with their drone. And now, you only need to upgrade their aircraft firmware to v01.00.0600 as well as the goggles and motion controller joystick to their latest firmware version to link them together.

You can either use DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drone Series) to update the firmware of each device individually or use the DJI Fly app to update the firmware. If using DJI Fly, follow these steps:

a. Aircraft: Update the firmware with the remote controller.

b. Goggles and Motion Controller: Power on the goggles and the motion controller. Connect the USB-C port of the goggles to a mobile device, run DJI Fly, and select Profile > Device Management. Locate the corresponding goggles. Select Firmware Update and follow the on-screen instructions to update the firmware.

DJI Air 3 drone firmware update: What else is new?

In addition to making the drone compatible with FPV goggles, the new firmware equips the Air 3 with several other capabilities as well.

To begin with, the drone can now take five 48MP photos when using AEB and Burst Shooting. Further, DJI has added support for manually setting the Max Horizontal Speed in Normal mode to 15 m/s.

Another big thing packed in this firmware update is that the Air 3 now utilize can now utilize augmented reality (AR) tech to display the drone’s Return-to-Home Route as well as its Home Point. This is important because when you are able to visualize the aircraft’s return in your real-world surroundings, you can be better prepared to avoid any potential obstacles and fly more safely.

Make sure to update your remote controller and the DJI Fly app to their latest versions for these features to work.

