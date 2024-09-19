 Skip to main content

Drone Express commences drone delivery service in North Carolina

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 19 2024 - 3:44 am PT
Drone Express delivery north carolina

Ohio-based logistics company Drone Express has begun offering its drone delivery service to the city of Winston-Salem in North Carolina.

The grand opening on September 13 highlighted the company’s new marketplace and mobile app, which aims to provide residents with faster, more eco-friendly deliveries of everyday essentials.

The launch was attended by local officials, community partners, and members of Greater Winston-Salem area. Drone Express showcased its capabilities with a live drone delivery demonstration, drawing attention from key local leaders, including Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin. Mayor Joines received the inaugural delivery during the event.

Beth Flippo, CEO of Drone Express, expressed her gratitude to the community, stating, “We’re honored to be part of the Winston-Salem community and to have the support of local officials, law enforcement, and partners who share our vision for a more efficient and sustainable future.”

Drone Express has forged strategic partnerships with major retailers like Kroger, Papa John’s, and Winsupply to deliver packages nationwide using autonomous drones. The company is also on track to become one of the few certified for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) deliveries under FAA regulations.

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

