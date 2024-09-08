Which DJI drones support FPV flying with Goggles 3?

Goggles 3 is the latest immersive FPV (First-Person View) headset from DJI, designed to enhance the drone flying experience. Its compatibility with multiple DJI drones and controllers makes it a valuable addition to any FPV enthusiast’s drone toolkit.

While It was expected that DJI would improve the design and comfort of the product compared to Goggles 2, a key feature that sets the Goggles 3 apart from all other DJI FPV headsets is Real View PiP (Picture-in-Picture).

It’s a functionality integrated into the DJI Goggles 3 that enables a secondary view within their primary display. So, on the one hand, you have the main screen area where you can see the camera view from the drone. And then there is a smaller, inset window within the main display that shows additional information, such as a map, telemetry data, or an alternate camera angle.

A simple double-tap on the right-side panel of the goggles toggles the display between the interactive interface and the live view of the real-world environment, while the real-time flight footage remains consistently displayed in the upper left corner of the screen.

Also worth pointing out is the use of O4 video transmission technology by Goggles 3, thus ensuring low latency and high bitrate transmission. DJI Goggles 3 further supports live feed sharing via Wi-Fi. You can share the live feed to the DJI Fly app over Wi-Fi and enable live streaming within the app.

And did we mention one-tap defogging yet? With defogging enabled, an internal fan rapidly accelerates to maximum speed, ensuring the lenses stay clear by swiftly circulating air. It’s a convenient solution for sudden changes in temperature or high-humidity conditions.

In addition, DJI Goggles 3 offers diopter adjustments from -6.0 D to +2.0 D, catering to both nearsighted and farsighted users without needing additional lenses.

Here is the list of DJI drones that Goggles 3 is compatible with:

DJI Avata 2: DJI Goggles 3 can be paired with DJI Avata 2 and DJI RC Motion 3 for intuitive body movement control. Merely tilt your head or wrist, and you will be flying Avata 2, enjoying an immersive and visually thrilling experience through the sky. You can also treat the Motion 3 as an AR cursor to navigate the menu on the goggles’ screen. The AR cursor makes it all the more easy to enable functions, adjust the camera settings, and modify transmission specifications.

DJI Neo: The Neo is DJI’s lightest and most compact 4K camera drone yet, designed to capture travel, camping, cycling, skateboarding, hiking, or important memories instantly. The Neo is compatible with Goggles 3, RC Motion 3, and FPV Remote Controller 3, as well as RC 2 and DJI RC-N2 remote controllers.

DJI Air 3: You can use DJI RC Motion 3, DJI RC 2, or the DJI RC-N2 remote controller to control the Air 3 with Goggles 3 and enjoy a fresh, immersive flying experience.

DJI Mini 4 Pro: DJI’s first omni-sensing sub-250-gram drone Mini 4 Pro can also be flown as an FPV aircraft using Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3. Alternatively, you can use the RC 2 or RC-N2 remote controllers with Goggles 3 to fly the Mini 4 Pro in FPV mode.

In addition to the above ready-to-fly drones, Goggles 3 is also compatible with DJI O3 Air Unit for those who want to utilize the headset with their custom-built FPV drones.

