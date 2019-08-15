Eachine Cinecam — A 4K drone that will fit in your pocket

We have flown a handful of different cinewhoop style drones. The Eachine Cinecam stands apart from the Beta85x HD, Mobula HD, and the iFlight Cinebee. It uses a similarly small and compact form but packs both a 4K camera and a dedicated FPV camera. It is most definitely the top dog when it comes to tiny little cinematic whoop style drones.

Ready-made cinewhoops or small ducted HD drones aren’t new. They have been around for a while. However, the Eachine Cinecam is the first to be able to record 4K footage. It does so using the Caddx Tarsier camera and it does a very nice job. You can fly this little guy in spots that a typical camera drone just wouldn’t be able to fit and the ducts make it a lot safer to fly around people.

The Cinecam is an 85 mm ducted drone. It uses 1103, 7000 KV motors. The VTX is switchable from 25 to 200 mW. The flight controller is an updated CrazyBee F4 version 3.0. That means that it uses an SPI receiver so you can bind it using the CLI command. I find that incredibly useful, rather than dealing with buttons and batteries. Depending on your Betaflight version either type bind or bind_rx_spi and you’ll be good to go. It is a time and sanity saver.

Caddx Tarsier 4K camera

The Caddx Tarsier is an excellent camera, or should I say cameras. It uses two different lenses. One captures your HD or 4K footage and the other is used as your FPV camera. Other split type cameras like the popular Caddx Turtle attempted to use only one lens and the results weren’t the best. This FPV camera is one of the best I’ve used and the 4K footage is pretty darn nice. It is an excellent camera and I have plans to order another one for an FPV build I have in mind. You can order one for yourself here.

You can access settings on the FPV camera through a cable and remote that is included with the drone. In order to access the menu on the 4K camera, you can press the buttons and learn the “morse code” of the flashing lights or you can connect it to Wi-Fi and use the free Caddx app on your smartphone. The camera can shoot in a variety of different resolutions, 4K/30FPS 16:9, 2.7K/60FPS 4:3, 1440P/60FPS,30FPS 4:3, 1080P/90FPS,60FPS,30FPS 16:9 and 720P/120FPS 16:9. I recommend setting it up in the app as it is much easier.

Flying the Eachine Cinecam

I really enjoy flying smaller quads and this Eachine Cinecam is no exception. It has enough power to fly flips and rolls on the included 300 mAh battery. It can even handle a 4S if you need a little bit more power. However, this drone was built to capture cinematic footage so it works best if you fly slow and steady.

It flys a lot like the Beta85x HD or a larger Mobula 7 HD. The camera, however, is much nicer and the ability to fly on a 2-4S battery adds a bit of versatility. I recommend flying on a 3S battery as the early versions of the Crazybee flight controller had issues at a higher voltage. Supposedly those issues have been fixed.

Should you buy an Eachine Cinecam?

I really enjoy flying this little quad and I think the footage is great. However, I do not believe that it is something that a professional would use. It just doesn’t quite compare to the footage coming off a better camera like the GoPro Hero 7 or the DJI Osmo Action. But if you are looking for something fun to fly and capture some unique footage than the Eachine Cinecam is a winner. It has become one of my new favorite drones to fly.

