French drone maker Parrot launches ANAFI FPV

Today French drone maker Parrot launched the ANAFI FPV drone kit. The concept of this product is similar to the DJI Mavic 2 with the DJI Goggles RE. All of this comes in a much smaller, less bulky, lighter, and less expensive package.

To be fair, Parrot will offer significantly less functionality compared to the more expensive DJI package. It includes the drone, controller, FPV goggles, a smart battery, a backpack, a 16 GB SD card, a USB-C cable, and a set of extra propellers. The ANAFI FPV will be available for presale and in-store in early September, and it’s priced at $799.

Parrot introduces the ANAFI FPV

As the Parrot ANAFI FPV name suggests, this is an FPV package based on the Parrot ANAFI and includes a drone, controller, FPV goggles (or Cockpitglasses 3, as Parrot calls them), a smart battery, and a backpack. The entire package seems small and lightweight and should be easy to take with you on your adventures.

The idea behind the ANAFI FPV is to immerse you in the flying experience and to get that first-person view. Parrot is able to offer this package at a much lower price than a comparable setup from DJI by using a smartphone as the screen in the FPV goggles. However, don’t expect the experience that Parrot offers to be similar to what you’d get with the DJI Goggles RE or the DJI FPV System.

The Parrot ANAFI offers two new shooting modes or presets: the Cinematic and the Racing preset.

See Parrot’s press release below for all the details.

The package includes:

ANAFI FPV

Parrot Skycontroller 3

Cockpitglasses 3

USB-C cable

Smart battery

Backpack

Pricing and availability

The Anafi FPV will be available for presale on Amazon and in-store from early September starting at $799.

ANAFI FPV puts you in the cockpit of Parrot’s revolutionary drone Live video from ANAFI’s 180-degree camera produces thrilling immersion in the Cockpitglasses headset

Unique FPV modes for aerial photographers combine total immersion with unprecedented control

New flight mode and presets and deliver jaw-dropping visuals, creative freedom, and nonstop fun Ready for new heights in aerial immersion? Prepare for lift-off: Delivering live, immersive video from its unique 180-degree tilting camera to the included Cockpit glasses, the ANAFI FPV puts you in the cockpit of Parrot’s fast, nimble, and ultraportable ANAFI drone. With beautiful and thrilling immersive experiences, in-depth manual controls for piloting and imaging, stunning 4K HDR video and 21-megapixel images, easy-to-use modes and presets, effortless portability, long battery life, on-the-go USB-C charging, and best-in-class features, the ANAFI FPV is the rare quadcopter drone that will delight every kind of pilot. Innovation + Immersion: A new ‘bird’s eye view’ To unleash the ultimate immersive experience, pair your smartphone to ANAFI FPV with the FreeFlight 6.6 app, place your phone in the included Cockpitglasses, place on your head, and take flight. ANAFI FPV’s unique 180-degree tilting camera — with 3-axis stabilization and 3X zoom — provides an exhilarating view at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h). ANAFI FPV’s exceptional user experience relies on a combination of cutting-edge hardware and intuitive software. The brand-new FPV interface in FreeFlight 6.6 is a simple, streamlined heads-up display (HUD) with an immersive, unobstructed view of your aerial acrobatics. Any safety alerts or geofencing limits are automatically highlighted in your field of view. The main FPV HUD shows contextual information, such as flight speed, direction, altitude, and drone location. But with the click of a button on top of the Cockpitglasses, you can easily swap to a minimal HUD interface, so you can fully immerse yourself into the FPV experience. You can even find your ANAFI in mid-air without removing the Cockpit glasses: Switch to See-Through View, and you’ll see live video from your smartphone camera. An overlay shows the exact position of your drone — and if your ANAFI is off-screen, an icon points to its location. A new in-camera experience: The new standard for aerial photography ANAFI FPV is so much more than incredibly fun. The camera experience is a new paradigm for aerial photographers and videographers, providing a unique “cocoon” for immersive photography and in-depth image controls. The full array of ANAFI’s manual camera settings are available in FPV mode — but only when you want to see them. Photographers can enjoy total immersion in the on-screen image, exploring new techniques for shot composition — then seamlessly toggle into deep image controls to fine-tune photos and videos. Manual settings such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and exposure compensation — and advanced features such as an image histogram and “zebra” exposure assistance overlay — are customizable and easily displayed by opening the settings using the button on the Cockpitglasses. Fast access to manual settings can also be accomplished with the Skycontroller 3, which supports custom mapping of the right trigger to adjust exposure. Capture complex video with ease: New flight mode and presets Two new flight presets join ANAFI’s exciting menu of options, designed to help pilots of every level capture stunning videos with ease. Available in FreeFlight 6.6, the new additions allow ANAFI FPV pilots to expand their creativity at the tap of a touchscreen. Cinematic preset: With the Cinematic preset, you can capture smooth and dramatic footage that looks like you’re behind the controls of a glider. The horizontal axis of the 4K HDR camera is locked to the tilt of the drone, and footage shows every majestic bank and turn in your flight. Racing preset: While the Cinematic preset is built for stable and fluid motion, the Racing preset will get your adrenaline pumping! The horizontal axis is also locked to the tilt of your drone, but this preset is built for speed instead of smoothness: Your videos will have a more aggressive look as ANAFI bobs and weaves through the air at high speed. Along with the launch of ANAFI FPV, FreeFlight 6.6 will also introduce a new revolutionary flight mode, Arcade Mode. In Arcade Mode, flying is as simple as pointing the camera in the right direction. The Skycontroller 3’s left joystick controls the camera, which allows you to view in any direction, while the right joystick controls the movement of the drone. By holding forward on the right joystick, the drone will travel in the direction the camera is pointed. The new presets and flight mode can also be used in combination to capture stunning results. For example, using the Cinematic preset and Arcade Mode together make it incredibly simple to simulate a “bird’s eye view” as it soars and swoops through the air with smooth motion. The best instruction book is your imagination! (That said, there are also helpful tutorials in FreeFlight 6.6 to help novice pilots learn both new modes and become experts.) Built for anytime, anywhere: ANAFI’s ultraportable drone platform Included with the new ANAFI FPV is a brand new ANAFI Backpack, which doubles as a stable platform to prepare and launch your drone right in front of you. That means you no longer need to put your drone down on snow-covered slopes, mud and dirt, or rugged terrain as you prepare for launch. The new backpack extends ANAFI FPV as the ultimate go-anywhere drone. ANAFI FPV’s one-of-a-kind folding design, lightweight body, and superb battery life with USB-C charging on the go complement its outstanding image quality, easy-to-use modes and presets, versatile manual controls, and groundbreaking immersive experiences. The ANAFI FPV All-In-One Pack includes (1) ANAFI FPV quadcopter drone, (1) battery, (1) Skycontroller 3, (1) Cockpitglasses 3, (1) 16 GB SD memory card, (1) USB-C cable, (1) extra set of propellers and (1) ANAFI FPV backpack.

What do you think about the Parrot ANAFI FPV? Let us know in the comments below.

