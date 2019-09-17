Droning to drowning — FPV drone does not survive splash

FPV drone pilot Andre Larsen from Norway captured this very cool shot of somebody jumping off a boat into the water. As Larsen flew his FPV drone closer to the action, a splash of water hit his unmanned aircraft, which then spun out of control and ended up in the water as well. The waterproof action cam kept filming as the unmanned aircraft instantly went from droning to drowning.

DJI Mavic Pro

Droning to drowning

When drones hit the water, the unmanned aircraft will usually stop recording video footage immediately. Not so with FPV drones equipped with waterproof action cameras such as a GoPro Hero 7 or DJI Osmo Action . These little cameras keep on filming until they run out of battery power.

As you can see in the footage below, FPV drone pilot Andre Larsen attempted to get some epic footage of someone jumping off a boat into the water. Unfortunately, Larsen’s drone got a little too close to the action, and a splash of water hit the aircraft. The spinning of the drone and subsequent sinking are a nice addition to the video footage, although it comes at the expense of the drone itself.

Check out the video below or see it here on Instagram.

What do you think about FPV drone flying and getting action shots like these ones? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos