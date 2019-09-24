DJI Osmo Action is on sale and new accessories are out

The DJI Osmo Action is the first action camera from DJI and is one of the best action cameras on the market today. DJI has released two more accessories to take videos and photos from the Osmo Action to the next level with the newly released audio adapter and underwater housing.

DJI Osmo Action audio adapter and underwater housing is available now

The DJI Osmo Action audio adapter and underwater are now available for purchase on the DJI store which was shared via DJI’s Twitter account.

The DJI Osmo Action audio adapter from CYNOVA uses the USB-C port of the Osmo Action to adapt it to a 3.5mm mic input as well as a pass-through USB-C connector for power and data transfer.

The underwater housing for the DJI Osmo Action improves on the already waterproof camera taking it from 11 meters to a maximum depth of 60 meters, while keeping the image quality high with a glass lens.

The DJI Osmo Action is the first action camera from drone giant DJI. The Osmo Action is set to directly take on the GoPro Hero 8 series of cameras with 40k 60fps HDR video, 1080p 240fps slow motion, and the all-new RockSteady stabilization.

Be sure to check out DroneDJ’s content on the DJI Osmo Action to learn more about its features and great capabilities. The Osmo Action is currently on sale in a few countries with the following savings available:

We heard a rumour that some of you have been looking for an audio adaptor and underwater housing for the #OsmoAction 👇#DJI pic.twitter.com/OaesSmPibc — DJI Support (@DJISupport) September 20, 2019

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: DJI

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos