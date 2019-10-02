HyperSmooth 2.0 – better than HyperSmooth and DJI’s RockSteady?

The launch of the GoPro Hero 8 Black brought along one of GoPro‘s best features to-date, HyperSmooth 2.0. HyperSmooth 2.0 improves on the original HyperSmooth found in the GoPro Hero 7 Black with improved sensor management and prediction algorithm. Let’s take a closer look at HyperSmooth 2.0. Is it better than HyperSmooth and DJI’s RockSteady?

HyperSmooth 2.0 side-by-side with HyperSmooth and RockSteady

A new video from YouTuber, DC Rainmaker explores and goes in-depth into the various stabilization software offered by the GoPro Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black, and DJI Osmo Action.

Let’s take a look at the video to see if HyperSmooth 2.0 is better than HyperSmooth and RockSteady stabilization found in the DJI Osmo Action. The short answer is yes, GoPro’s HyperSmooth 2.0 is noticeably better and offers a more gimbal-like outcome.

According to GoPro, HyperSmooth 2.0 and HyperSmooth 2.0 Boost works similarly to the original HyperSmooth found in the GoPro Hero 7 Black. GoPro worked on HyperSmooth 2.0 Boost by taking a closer look at the gyro, accelerometer, and adjusting the prediction algorithm to see further into the future where the camera is likely to be creating a smoother video.

HyperSmooth 2.0 vs. HyperSmooth

The first test takes a look at 4K 30fps out of the Hero 8 Black using HyperSmooth 2.0 Boost and the Hero 7 Black with HyperSmooth on a mountain bike going through the hills. There is a noticeable difference between the two cameras, the HyperSmooth 2.0 smooths out the sharp movement which can be found in the Hero 7 Black’s video from the rocks and bumps on the trail. Keep in mind the field of view is cut down dramatically by HyperSmooth 2.0 Boost.

Attaching the cameras to a car follows suit with the previous footage, the Hero 8 Black makes the footage take on a more cinematic and smooth look. While the Hero 7 Black has nothing wrong with it, but there is a noticeable difference between the two cameras.

HyperSmooth 2.0 vs. RockSteady

Now, let’s take a look at HyperSmooth 2.0 in comparison with DJI’s RockSteady. Almost instantly you can see DJI Osmo Action picks up the vibrations in the trail much more compared to the Hero 8 Black with HyperSmooth 2.0. On a smooth trailer, the Hero 8 Black looks to almost glide over the terrain with almost no vibrations making its way into the video. Unlike the Osmo Action which manages to take some of the vibrations into the camera. The Osmo Action’s wide mode is also much tighter than the Hero 8 Black.

Conclusion

We think the new HyperSmooth 2.0 is great but not as a standalone feature. The GoPro Hero 8 Black allows you to use HyperSmooth 2.0 in almost all the camera‘s video modes which are great for the slow-mo shots that are only slowed down for a fraction of the video’s length. That being said HyperSmooth and RockSteady are both great at stabilizing the camera’s footage but GoPro knows what they are doing when it comes to in-camera stabilization.

Take a look at the video for yourself, let us know what you think about it. Would you make the upgrade to the GoPro Hero 8 Black for the HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization?

Photo: Abe Kislevitz

