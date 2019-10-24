DJI Mavic Mini: new photos and updated specs for palm-sized drone

New photos and updated specs for the palm-sized, DJI Mavic Mini. We’ve seen it before that when we get closer to a product’s release date more and more specifications and photos start to surface online. Sometimes the specifications are slightly different than what we have heard from industry insiders or have seen in pre-production models. And such is the case with the DJI Mavic Mini. We have some good and some less good news for you.

DJI Mavic Mini a palm-sized drone

New photos that we’ve received today clearly show how small the foldable DJI Mavic mini really is. These images show that you can easily hold the drone in one hand. And when compared to an iPhone, you can see that the drone is roughly the same size.

Apart from the photos, we also have some updated specs on the DJI Mavic Mini for you, that were shared with us.

There is some good and there is some less good news.

This comes as a bit of a surprise because if you look closely at the photos the camera and gimbal construction of the DJI Mavic Mini closely resembles the one from the DJI Osmo Pocket. And you would think that if the DJI Osmo Pocket can shoot at 4k, then the DJI Mavic Mini should be able to match those same specs.

This seems to be a marketing decision by DJI as they’ve clearly dialed back the specs on this little drone. Most likely to not compete too much with the DJI Mavic Air and the DJI Mavic Pro, which both shoot 4K video. Especially since for both these two ‘older’ drones, we’ve seen some really attractive prices recently that put them almost in direct competition with the new DJI Mavic Mini.

So that was the not-so-good news. Let’s move on to the good news.

Earlier, we’ve reported an 18-minute flight time, which in real life we estimated would likely be closer to 15 minutes. However, according to the specs that were shared with DroneDJ, this palm-sized drone will actually be able to fly for a maximum of 30 minutes. Supposedly this is due to the reduced weight and size of the drone which apparently has a very favorable effect on the aircraft’s flight time.

Another reason for the increased flight time might be improved battery performance. For instance, if you compare the DJI Mavic Mini to the DJI Spark, then the latter is made with much older technology. It’s not unreasonable to think that newer and more modern battery technology will give you improved airtime.

