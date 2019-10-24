DJI’s announcement: Fly as you are! – 9 am EDT, October 30th

DJI just sent out an announcement via email. It is titled: ‘Fly as you are’ and mentions October 30th at 9 am EDT as the day and time the Chinese drone-maker will release a new product. We can only guess (wink) as to what it is that DJI will introduce this time, but looking at the title it seems fair to say that it will likely fly. Will this be the first drone DJI releases this year?

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI’s announcement: Fly as you are!

Looking closer at the image in the DJI announcement, we see a female jogger who runs into the distance and then simply flies away. The photo seems to indicate that the new DJI product will be very easy to use and will allow you to simply fly away or take off. Not burdened by let’s say any registration or perhaps other types of drone regulations in other countries.

Either way, whatever DJI will announce on October 30th at 9 am EDT, it will be well in time for the Q4 shopping season and will likely make many drone enthusiasts both recreational and commercial very happy.

On Facebook, we came across another photo announcing the new DJI product. In this image, we see a lady that is well-dressed, holding a coffee, purse, and a shopping bag… a typical consumer, you might say? Could that be the target audience DJI is shooting for with this yet-to-be-released product? Time will tell.

What do you think about DJI’s announcement: Fly as you are? Let us know in the comments below.

