FPV drones race BMW S1000RR motorcycles on track [video]

FPV drones race BMW S1000RR motorcycles on Thunderhill Raceway in this amazing video. Sometimes you wonder whether these FPV drone videos can get much better. In my mind, combining action sports with aerial action cameras gets you the best of both worlds. The moving viewpoint that an FPV drone provides not only gets you close to the action, but creates the feeling that you are actually part of the action.

FPV drones race BMW S1000RR motorcycles

In the almost five-minute-long FPV video, we see two BMW S1000RRs race over the Thunderhill Raceway. The video contains some amazing footage, as you will see the drones getting incredibly close to the motorcycles at full speed. Especially toward the end of the video, there is this one sequence where one of the drones flies underneath the front wheel of one of the BMWs during a wheelie. Risky, for sure. Worth it? I think so.

Anyways, forget your cup of coffee, as you won’t need the additional caffeine, and go ahead and watch this video now.

From the description on YouTube:

Carters @ The Track teamed up with some amazing riders and pilots to put together this video at Thunderhill Raceway as three FVP drones cut up the track and keep up with the riders on their BMW S1000RRs. Pilots: Reza Kurniawan — InspireFPV Drone: Armattan Badger https://www.instagram.com/inspirefpv/ https://www.youtube.com/inspirefpv Colby Curtola — SFPV Drone: Flynoceros https://www.youtube.com/sfpv https://www.instagram.com/s_f_p_v/ Larry Davis — lazd Drone: Falcon Multirotors Cinebarge HD https://www.youtube.com/lazdnet http://lazd.net/ Riders: Jesse Carter Cory Call Edited by Kevin Fanady

I wonder how long it will take before we get to see FPD drones used in big-screen movies like Mission Impossible, Bourne films, or the next James Bond.

If you’re at work and can’t play the video, here are some action shots. Enjoy!

What do you think about FPV drones? Let us know in the comments below.

