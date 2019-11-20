Missing 84-year-old man found with DJI Inspire 2 drone

We’re waiting for DJI to release their latest update for the number of people that have been rescued around the world with the help of drones. That number must be getting close to 300 hundred now. It was 279 during the DJI Airworks event that took place in October in Los Angeles. This story was shared by Romeo Durscher, DJI’s Senior Director of Public Safety Integration, and it is about an 84-year-old man who had been lost for more than 48 hours but luckily was found with help of a DJI Inspire 2 drone (DJI, Amazon). As the fall season in Estonia tends to get pretty cold, we are happy to report that the gentleman is safely back home now.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Inspire 2 drone plays crucial role in finding missing person

The search and rescue team, that used a DJI Inspire 2 from the Eesti Lennuakadeemia / Estonian Aviation Academy tweeted:

“We are very happy to report that a 84 year old man, missing for over 48 hours, was today found with Eesti Lennuakadeemia / Estonian Aviation Academy’s drone. After all this time spent outside in moist and cold weather, the man was alive and in quite good condition.”

The drone that played a crucial role in finding the 84-year-old missing man is the DJI Inspire 2 with an X5S camera in combination with a Zuiko 14-42mm lens.

Estonia in late fall gets very cold. And thanks to this drone team, the 84 year old gentleman can now enjoy a warm night at home. #dronesforgood pic.twitter.com/SfSh60c8h8 — Romeo Durscher (@romeoch) November 20, 2019

What do you think about drones being used to find missing people? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos