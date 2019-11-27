Eachine LAL5 – This is an FPV beast that records 4K video

The Eachine LAL5 is one of the most unique looking drones I’ve ever flown. Its huge shiny gold motors, bright purple bumpers, and its dual-lens camera are all eye-catchers. But it isn’t just the way that this thing looks that is interesting. It has some features that make it truly one of a kind. You can connect to the LAL5 via Bluetooth on your phone to tune it. It will record 4K flight footage. This beast can fly on a 6S battery. Good luck finding this combination of features on a drone at a better price. The best part might be that the LAL5 is part of Banggood’s Black Friday Deals and you can pick one up for only $194.

The Eachine LAL5 is a 225 mm 5-inch FPV drone that is unlike any other I have flown. Starting with the 4K dual-lens Caddx Tarsier camera this drone is capable of capturing crisp 4K footage onboard. It uses the second camera to provide an FPV feed and is one of the better FPV cameras out there. The 4K camera is good, not quite GoPro good but unless you are trying to produce commercial footage it is probably more than good enough for most pilots. As an added bonus you get an included ND8 filter that fits over both lenses. I typically record in 1080p and find it more than good enough.

LAL5 Specs

The motors on the Eachine LAL5 are gigantic 2507, 1850KV motors. They are big, gold, and shiny. These monstrous 2507s push Racerstar 5046 tri-blade propellers. They are definitely overkill for a 5″ quad. These motors could easily handle a 6″ or a 7″ frame and supposedly Eachine will be releasing 6″ and 7″ arms to upgrade if you choose. The props are more than adequate but I found they broke easily, especially flying in cold weather.

The ESC is a 50 amp 4-in-1 that can handle DShot 1200 and can support a 3-6S lipo. The Eachine LAL5 was built to fly on a 6S battery and you’ll be blown away by the power if you do. Heck, it’s a beast on a 4S battery. The flight controller is a Matek F405 and has a built-in barometer, black box micro SD slot and Bluetooth for Speedbee on the go. This is one of the more versatile flight controllers I’ve seen.

The video transmitter is switchable from 25/200/600/800 mW. It has an MMCX connector and supports smart audio. The included antenna is supported nicely in a TPU mount and is an RHCP antenna. Again these are excellent components.

The frame is a thick 5 mm carbon with the plates being 2mm. The arms are replaceable and it looks like in the future they will be adding 6″ and perhaps even 7″ options. In its original state, the quad weighs 411 grams. This is not a light race drone, but a cruiser that can handle some freestyle. The Eachine LAL5 is an incredibly versatile drone.

Is the LAL5 the drone for you?

If you are looking for a big freestyle drone with power to spare and can capture HD footage then the Eachine LAL5 is definitely an option for you. It won’t have the clarity that flying DJI FPV will but it is still pretty solid and a whole lot cheaper.

The LAL5 isn’t a drone for flying under the radar. It’s more of a hey look at me over here kind of drone. It typically costs about $230 but is part of Banggood’s Black Friday deals and can be picked up for just less than $200.

