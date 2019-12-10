Audi AI Trail with drones as headlights [video]

Back in September, we wrote about the concept, electric Audi AI Trail that uses five drones as headlights. Check out this video from @supercarblondie as she shows us around this pretty awesome and radical off-road car. there’s more cool stuff than just the drones.

Audi AI Trail with drones as headlights

The five drones on the Audi AI Trail allow you to look further into the distance at night when you on or off-road. The car also features special off-road tires, glass all around so you get a clear view of where you’re going. And, as far as your dashboard goes, you simply use your phone.

Audi explains the idea behind the drones as headlights for the AI Trail concept EV as follows:

Instead of conventional low beams and high beams, the Audi AI:TRAIL is equipped with a total of five rotorless, triangular, electrically operated drones with integrated matrix LED elements. They are capable of landing on a roof rack or directly on the roof of the vehicle, and docking onto the inductive charging elements. The flying objects are Audi Light Pathfinders, which generate their lift in the same way as bladeless fans produce their air flow. Thanks to their markedly lightweight design, they can fly ahead of the AI:TRAIL, consuming comparably little energy in the process, and illuminate the path ahead, thereby replacing headlights entirely. If desired, the on-board cameras generate a video image that can be transmitted to the display in front of the driver via Wi-Fi, turning the Pathfinders into eyes in the sky.

What do you think about the concept, electric Audi AI Trail with drones as headlights? Let us know in the comments below.

