DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 needs to be reviewed, says DJI. Why?

Earlier this month, DJI started asking affiliates to review the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 (DJI, Amazon) as part of a larger review program. And there are a couple of things that stand out right away.

First of all, the name of DJI’s iconic drone is misspelled in the graphics that come straight from the DJI affiliate program: Phanton instead of Phantom. Minor detail, but still… The bigger question though, is why DJI asks affiliates to review the old* DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 when it is out of stock and has been extensively reviewed in the past. Is it because the P4P V2.0 will still make a comeback as we had been told it would in September or October?

*The DJI Phantom 4 Pro was introduced in November 2016, with the V2.0 following in May 2018.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI wants their DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 reviewed. Why?

The request for affiliates to review the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 was posted earlier this month. Affiliates can apply from December 5 to 31, at which point the testers will be announced. The review period will be from January 8 to February 8, and the deadline for publishing the review is on February 10, 2020. Other products that DJI would like affiliates to review are the DJI Mavic Mini (DJI, Amazon) and the DJI FPV Fly More Combo (DJI, Amazon).

Naturally, DroneDJ (full disclosure: we are a DJI Affiliate as well) requested to review both the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 as well as the DJI FPV system. The DJI Mavic Mini is currently being reviewed by us, so no need for a second one.

So it seems that based on this information, DJI is getting ready for a final push for the Phantom 4 Pro series later this winter and into the spring season.

As far as we know, the production of this iconic drone had been severely impacted by the fraud case at DJI. Furthermore, the Chinese drone maker has been impacted by the recent tariff increases that may have contributed to the delay of the return of the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. Based on the information we had received earlier, this drone was scheduled to come back to the market first in September and then in October.

DJI still lists the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 with higher prices on their official website, although the drone has been out of stock for almost all of 2019.

Currently, the only versions of the Phantom 4 that can be bought are the DJI Phantom 4 RTK and the P4 Multispectral, both aimed at Enterprise customers.

So let’s hope that DJI has sorted out all their production and logistical challenges, and that the company will be able to bring back the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 in 2020. I know a lot of you will have their wallets ready. Paul? ;-)

What do you think about this whole Phantom 4 situation and its possible return? Let us know in the comments below.

