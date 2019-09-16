Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 back in DJI online store – higher price and out of stock

Roughly two weeks ago we wrote this piece on the status and price increases of DJI drones in the official DJI online store. As a result of the trade war tariffs, DJI increased the prices on a range of its products, including the DJI Mavic 2, DJI Care Refresh, and batteries for the Mavic and Phantom series. At the same time, the Chinese drone maker also removed all of the DJI Phantom 4 series from their official online store. However, that has now changed. The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 returns to the DJI online store albeit at a higher price and unfortunately is still out of stock. The other Phantoms are still MIA.

Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 back in DJI online store

DJI has listed the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 in its official online store at the higher price of $1,729 (or $2,128 for the version with the DJI Goggles Racing Edition). The new price is significantly higher than before and reflects the trade war tariffs coming into effect.

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is expected to make its return this month still, although only temporarily.

Based on information from industry insiders, we still believe it is game-over for the DJI Phantom 4 long term. DJI will likely come out with a new version of the DJI Mavic 2, that will offer a number of improvements over the current model. We expect the drone maker to launch this improved version early 2020 and it will include an ADS-B receiver, better video quality and likely some other improvements.

The new version of the DJI Mavic 2 will outperform the current DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 and come in a more portable package.

The photos we have seen in the past of the Phantom 5 with interchangeable lenses were merely a prototype and the project has since been abandoned by DJI.

So for anybody who is looking for the best 4K video quality in an ‘affordable’ quadcopter or who needs an aerial 1-inch sensor with a mechanical shutter, the short return of the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 may be your only chance to get your hands on one for the foreseeable future.

Be sure to keep your eye on DroneDJ as we will let you know right away when the iconic quadcopter makes its return to the official DJI online store.

