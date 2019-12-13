German drone manufacturer Wingcopter scores new funding. The startup company has been involved in testing the delivery of medical supplies to remote areas by drone.

German drone manufacturer Wingcopter scores new funding

Leontina Postelnicu writes for the MobiHealthNews that:

German manufacturer Wingcopter announced today that it landed “seven-digit” financing from Singapore-based Corecam Capital Partners. The exact amount secured was not revealed. Since its founding in 2017, the Darmstadt-based startup’s eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) drones have been used in projects delivering medicines, vaccines, blood and lab samples over long distances to hard to reach areas. Last year, it was one of two companies awarded commercial contracts by the Vanuatu government to trial the delivery of vaccine supplies to Vanuatu’s remote island communities. Another project in Tanzania saw them work with DHL and German development agency GIZ to test the delivery of medicines to Ukerewe Island, Lake Victoria, over a six-month period. According to Wingcopter, results from both trials showed significant reductions in the time patients needed to wait to receive the supplies. Commenting on today’s announcement, Martin Lechner, managing partner of Corecam Capital Partners, said: “The investment in Wingcopter is the ideal addition to our existing portfolio in the fast-growing drone technology market. Their unique tilt-rotor mechanism, as well as the strong global patent protection and the interest of blue-chip customers, were decisive for us.”

