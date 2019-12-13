DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual bought with drugs money by Sheriff’s Office

In Ohio, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office buys a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual with drugs money that was seized after arrest and conviction. The law enforcement agency adds the “Swiss-army knife” to its fleet after having discussed the $4,500 purchase for over one year and acknowledging that the drone is a “very impressive piece of equipment.” Its ability to cover a lot of ground quickly could be “the minutes that count between life and death.”

Sheriff’s Office buys DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual with drugs money

Whio reports that:

An unmanned aerial vehicle has been added to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office as the newest piece of technology that could help make the difference between locating a lost person or suspect on the run. The law enforcement agency finally bought the drone this month after discussing the purchase for more than a year. Deputy Richard Manns, who has a pilot’s license and is certified to fly a UAV, said, “It can cover a lot more ground in just a few minutes as compared to maybe an hour for several ground units. In this cold weather that could be the minutes that count between life and death.” Manns said he took a lot of time researching before he decided on the roughly $4,500 DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual as a “Swiss-army knife” of what’s available and how it can serve Miami County’s needs. The sheriff clearly likes the choice Manns made. “I’ve been around a drone before but the functionality that this has form the audible speaker to the lights to the speed that it can travel and the high resolution of photos,” the sheriff said. “Very impressive piece of equipment.”

Sheriff Dave Duchak pointed out that no taxpayer dollars were involved because the Sheriff’s Office financed the purchase of the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise with drugs money that was seized after arrest and conviction.

What do you think about a Sheriff’s Office that buys a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual with drugs money? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: James Rider/Staff

