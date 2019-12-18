DJI is one of the first drone manufacturers in Australia to become a CASA Drone Safety Advocate. Drone Safety Advocates further improve drone safety and help consumers become familiar with drone companies that stick to the rules. Other companies to join DJI include Zero-X, C.R. Kennedy, EE Group Australia, Fly the Farm, Officeworks, and Rise Above Custom Drone Solutions.

DJI becomes one of the first CASA Drone Safety Advocates

The news shared via a press release from CASA focuses on drone buyers needing to put safety first when buying drones.

CASA Drone Safety Advocate means the drones sold by participating companies must have a new symbol on it with the words “Know Your Drone” and “Safety Advocate” next to the Australian government logo.

Previously, drone companies in Australia included a flyer inside the package with the basic drone laws. Placing the new logo on the outside packaging ensures consumers will be more aware of drone laws and the government’s presence when it comes to drones.

CASA spokesman Peter Gibson said:

Drone safety advocates have pledged to follow a specific set of guidelines when selling drones. The guidelines ensure they are providing consumers with important safety information on when, where, and how they can use their drone safely — and stay within the law.

Gibson says it’s optional to join, but it means there will be improved drone safety education and encouragement to fly safely. Gibson continues:

This is a voluntary joint initiative between CASA, retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers. The outcome will be better drone safety education and encouragement for safe and responsible flying from the first time a new drone takes to the skies. Our research indicates consumers expect to be informed about the drone safety rules at the time they purchase their drone. Drones are great fun, and by following the simple rules everyone can enjoy flying safely.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: DJI and CASA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos