It will be too late for Christmas, but the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 returns to the official DJI online store in the 2nd week of January, next year. Eventhough the drone will be re-introduced in 2020, it will not feature ADS-B because technically it is not a new drone.

Finally DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 returns

After a few false starts, we have now been able to confirm this news through two different and independent sources, so we feel very confident that this is accurate.

DJI will be bringing the iconic DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 back to its official DJI online store for the price of $1,729 USD. We do not know for how long the drone will remain available and in what quantities. So, if you are in need of one be sure to put your order in as soon as it becomes available. We are under the impression that the iconic drone will also be available at official DJI resellers.

Recently we posted this article about DJI asking affiliates to review the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, which we viewed as an unofficial announcement that it would indeed be making a comeback.

Earlier rumors were that the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 would have come back in September or October but that never happened as we all witnessed.

