The DJI Mavic Mini has been out for a little more than a month now, and one of the biggest problems I faced while flying was the harsh light of the sun in the shot. Tiffen Filters have sold this problem by creating ND and Polarizing filters for the DJI Mavic Mini.

DJI Mavic Mini filters are here thanks to Tiffen Filters

There are two filter kits available, one with an ND4/PL, ND8/PL, and an ND16/PL, which will cost $59.99. A six-pack us also available with the three previous filters with an added ND4, ND8, and ND16 filter. That will cost $89.99.

The filters are available soon for pre-order via Tiffen’s website and on Amazon. The filters are estimated to start shipping in January 2020.

I am unable to verify the exact weight of the filters at the moment, or if they will cause the Mavic Mini to go over the 250-gram limit, but they likely will.

Tiffen Filters’ product manager stated the company is very excited to support the DJI Mavic Mini, and they hope it will allow all pilots to create better content using the filters.

“The Tiffen Company is very excited to expand our line of filters to support the DJI Mavic Mini. Both novice and experienced drone pilots will benefit from the combination of the Tiffen ND and ND/Pola filters and the Mavic Mini, allowing you to create powerful and impactful imagery.” – Tiffen Filter Product Manager, Niki Mustain.

Would you purchase filters for your DJI Mavic Mini? Let us know in the comments below. Be sure to check back on this article every so often for updates on the weight information.

Photo: Tiffen Filters

