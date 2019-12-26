V-Coptr Falcon bi-copter has a flight time of 50 minutes

- Dec. 26th 2019 6:42 am ET

Zero Zero Robotics has publically released its latest product, the V-Coptr Falcon, a v-shaped bi-copter. The drone can achieve a flight time of 50 minutes thanks to its two motors, which are attached via tilting arms. The V-Coptr Falcon also has a 4K 3-axis stabilized camera, obstacle avoidance, and a 7km transmission distance.

The drone comes with low noise propellers that are attached to the drone via tilting arms, keeping the drone stable and allowing it to fly the intended direction. The V-Coptr Falcon has a 1/2.3inch 12MP CMOS sensor capable of 4K video stabilized by a 3-axis gimbal.

The V-Coptr Falcon has front-facing obstacle avoidance and is capable of tracking objects, similar to DJI’s ActiveTrack. The V-Coptr is can also take cinematic shots with its built-in flight modes.

The drone weighs 730 grams with a 4500mAh battery giving it its 50 minute flight time, while the controller has a 2.5 hour flight time. The V-Coptr takes JPEG and RAW photos at 12MP while it is able to take video in 4K @ 30 fps, 2.7K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 120 fps and 720p @ 120 fps. You can view the full specs on Zero Zero Robotics’ website.

You can purchase the V-Coptr Falcon directly from Zero Zero Robotics’ website by paying a $100 deposit and then paying a further $599. The drone is expected to ship in February 2020. In the package, you can get the drone, controller, 1 battery, extra propellers, gimbal cover, screwdriver set, case, and a USB cable.

Is the V-Coptr Falcon a drone that you would pick up? Let us know in the comments below.

