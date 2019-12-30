Autel Robotics will be at CES after all — possibly to unveil new Autel Evo 2

A little more than a month ago, we reported on the Autel Evo 2 and the amazing specs this new drone is expected to have. Then we reported that Autel would make an official announcement during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES). However, as some of our readers rightfully pointed out, Autel was not among the exhibitors listed to appear at CES.

And even now, when you go to the exhibitors’ list on the CES website, you won’t find Autel Robotics. However, an announcement on Instagram tells a different story. Autel Robotics will indeed be at CES. Maybe they’ll be unveiling the new Autel Evo 2?

Will Autel Robotics unveil new Autel Evo 2 at CES?

About a month ago we shared information and specs on the new Autel Evo 2 drone with three user-changeable gimbal modules. The specs blew us away, and we have been excited to learn even more about this new drone.

Then we reported that the Autel Evo 2 would be announced during CES, but some of our readers pointed out that Autel Robotics was not among the listed exhibitors. But in a post on Instagram today, Autel announced that they will be at CES. So, fingers crossed that we will get to see this new and very promising drone.

You can find them at booth 26009 in the South Hall.

Autel Evo 2 highlights

Here is a recap of some of the highlights. The three user-changeable gimbal modules for the Autel Evo 2 are:

586 gimbal: provides an 8K video camera that will take still photos of up to 48 MP and records 8K video at 25 fps, 6K at 30 fps, or 4K at 30 or 60 fps with a bit rate of up to 120 Mbps.

provides an 8K video camera that will take still photos of up to 48 MP and records 8K video at 25 fps, 6K at 30 fps, or 4K at 30 or 60 fps with a bit rate of up to 120 Mbps. 383 gimbal: features an Ultra-HD camera with a 1-inch sensor for 6K video and still photos of up to 20 MP. It will record video up to 5.5K at 60 fps or 4K video at 120 fps and has an adjustable lens aperture from f/2.8 to f/11.

features an Ultra-HD camera with a 1-inch sensor for 6K video and still photos of up to 20 MP. It will record video up to 5.5K at 60 fps or 4K video at 120 fps and has an adjustable lens aperture from f/2.8 to f/11. Dual-sensor gimbal: provides an infrared camera that takes infrared images of 640 x 512 or 320 x 256 and records video at 720 p at 30 fps in dual image mode. It has the same 8K video camera as described above.

Other specs

Flight time on the new Autel Evo 2 is 35 minutes

Top speed of 44 mph

Operating distance of 16 miles

360-degree obstacle avoidance (omnidirectional binocular vision sensing system)

No geo-fencing

Remote controller with OLED screen built-in

Autel Explorer app

90-minute charge time

GPS and ATTI flight modes

Go Home function

Accurate Landing feature

Starpoint Positioning System

Smart Tracking

Viewpoint

Gesture Commands

Take-off weight 1000 grams or 2 lb 3 oz

What do you think about Autel Robotics unveiling the new Autel Evo 2? Let us know in the comments below.

