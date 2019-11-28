Autel Evo 2 release date January 2020 – Official Announcement at CES

The specs of Autel’s new drone are mind-boggling and they got many drone pilots very, very excited. We’ve even heard that when the specifications became public, they caused a bit of an earthquake at the DJI consumer drone division. Now, of course, the most urgent question on everybody’s mind is when will we be able to get our hands on one. Well, we have some good news for you. You won’t have to wait long as the Autel Evo 2 will be released in January of 2020 and the official announcement will take place at CES. Expect the Evo 2 to be available soon thereafter at retailers such as DroneNerds, B&H, Adorama, BestBuy, and Amazon.

DJI Mavic Pro

Autel Evo 2 release date January 2020

The specs for the Autel Evo 2 are something we have never seen before in a consumer drone. In case you missed it the Autel Evo 2 will have three suer-changeable gimbal modules that offer you 6K video from a 1-inch sensor, or 8K video or 8K video in combination with a thermal camera. You can pick and choose and make whatever drone best fits your needs. With the Evo 2, Autel Robotics is literally leapfrogging every prosumer or consumer DJI drone in existence today.

You can read more about the Autel Evo 2 specs here or about the competition it will bring to DJI here.

As far as pricing is concerned, we don’t have any information for you yet. But we do know when this new drone from Autel will come to market. The Autel Evo 2 release date will be in January 2020 and the official announcement will take place at CES.

Btw – the earthquake that the Autel Evo 2 caused at the DJI consumer division is not just tongue-in-cheek. DJI had no less than three big staff meetings in their consumer division yesterday. The Evo 2 took DJI by surprise and many managers in their HQ consumer division are not happy at all, to say the least. In stark contrast to all the happy drone enthusiasts who got a smile on their face when they learned about the Evo 2 this week!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos