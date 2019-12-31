Happy New Year! Here’s to lot’s of exciting drone news in 2020!

Happy New Year to all of our readers and friends in the drone industry! Here’s to lot’s of exciting drone news in 2020! And it seems that we will be going of to a good start.

DJI Mavic Pro

After a somewhat lackluster 2019 where expectations ran high, it seems that 2020 will start of with a bang! First we expect Autel Robotics to make a big start this year with the launch of the Autel EVO 2. If you’re wondering what all the hype is about with this drone then go check the specs here. I’ll wait. Furthermore, we have an iconic drone making a return and are waiting for the launch of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro. Possibly as early as January, although it wouldn’t surprise me if DJI is re-evaluating what specs they need on the Mavic 3 Pro now with the EVO 2 coming out.

And, I’m sure there will be lot’s more to talk about in 2020. For instance the FAA proposed rules for Remote Identification for UAS or drones. This one is on top of everybody’s mind right now as it might have a massive impact on your hobby of drone business. So stay tuned for that one.

And with that, I wish all of you a Happy New Year with lot’s of safe, responsible but above all exciting drone flying!

I’ll be making my over to Las Vegas for CES early in the new year to meet up with friends and ‘industry insiders’ so we can bring you all the latest drone news.

Stay in touch!

Photo: NYT – A drone display over the Huangpu River in Shanghai featuring many different shapes.

