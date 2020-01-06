The Autel Evo 2 has made its way onto the FCC’s test bench with what looks to be some standout features for a drone of its size. Along with the Evo 2, we are expecting to see DJI’s Mavic 3 line of drones to be launched early next year. Let’s take a look at what we know about these two drones and what we would love to see in them.
Autel Evo 2 versus DJI Mavic 3 — what we know and want
The next big drones coming out will be the Autel Robotics Evo 2 and DJI Mavic 3 line. These drones will build on the current variations that have blown consumers away in quality and capabilities.
Every year, excitement arises around this time, as it’s CES time where hundreds of companies release tech-related products, and more importantly, drone tech. This year we are hoping to see the Autel Robotics Evo 2 and the DJI Mavic 3 at CES. From information and rumors, we are excited to see these two drones going head to head with amazing specs like an 8K camera to the ADS-B sensor expected to be on the DJI Mavic 3.
We expect the prices of the drones will likely increase due to the improved cameras that will require more power to keep them going. This being said, the Autel Evo 2 will likely start at around $1,200, and the DJI Mavic 3 likely starting at $1,800 to $1,900. These are estimates only.
What we know
Autel Evo 2
- Will be released in January and announced at CES
- An 8K variant capable of 48 MP photos and record video in the following resolutions; 8K @ 25 fps, 6k @ 30 fps, 4K @ 30 & 60 fps with a bitrate of 120 mbps
- An 6K variant capable of 20 MP photos and record video in the following resolutions; 5.5K @ 60 fps, 4K @ 120 fps with a 1-inch sensor and an adjustable aperture ranging from f/2.8 to f/11
- A dual-sensor variant with an added infrared sensor along with an 8K sensor
- Flight time of 35 minutes
- Top speed of 44 mph
- 360 degree obstacle avoidance
- A remote controller with an OLED display
- 90-minute charge time
- No geofencing
- Autel Explorer app
- GPS and ATTI modes
- Return to Home
- Accurate landing
- Starpoint Positioning System
- Smart Tracking
- Viewpoint
- Gestures
- Weight of 2 lb 3 oz
Learn more about the specs of the Autel Evo 2 and see some more images.
DJI Mavic 3
- Will be released early next year, likely in Q1
- Will include an ADS-B receiver for improved safety
- OcuSync 2.0
Learn more about the DJI Mavic 3 and more details on the new drone.
What we want to see*
Autel Evo 2
- Improved companion app
- Improved controller and build quality
- Improved battery and flight time
- Improved and better built gimbal
- USB-C connection
DJI Mavic 3
- The zoom variant to have a 1-inch sensor
- Improved Hasselblad 1-inch sensor, possibly with zoom
- Built-in display in the stock controller, similar to the smart controller
- ActiveTrack 3.0, to compete with the Skydio 2
We are excited for both drones to be released, and they will sure compete with each other, with varying feature sets. Which drone will you be picking up? The Autel Evo 2 with an 8K camera or DJI Mavic 3 with the new ADS-B receiver?
*Some of the points in the “What we want to see” section are based on feedback left by customers on the current iteration of the drones, the Autel Evo and DJI Mavic 2.
Stay in touch!
If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.
Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!
Photo: FCC & DJI
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.