This year at CES, PowerVision showed off its latest product the PowerEgg X, a stationary camera, a camcorder, and a drone all in one. The PowerVision PowerEgg X is a waterproof camera with a flight time of 30 minutes, 4K 60 fps video, flies in winds up to 38 kph, and can take off on water.

PowerEgg X is an AI camera that turns into a drone

PowerEgg X combines the three main ways many people shoot in one product. The camera has a 1/2.8″ sensor capable of 12MP photos and 4K 60 fps video at 75 Mbps.

The PowerVision PowerEgg X can be used as a handheld camera thanks to the removable arms, which also increases the battery life to three and a half hours. It also has face detection allowing it to automatically track a person keeping them in view of the camera. The PowerEgg X allows you to dub your voice over the footage using the mobile app and has gesture controls.

During CES, PowerVision had the PowerEgg X in drone mode flying in a waterfall, this is only able to be achieved by purchasing the Wizard version of the drone, which comes with a waterproof shell for the drone and pads for the feet that allow it to land and take off on water. While flying, PowerEgg X has a flight time of 30 minutes, the ability to track subjects, and built-in quick shots such as Dronie, Helix, Rocket Circle, and Ellipse.

You can order the PowerEgg X now for $899 which will get you the camera, drone arms, one battery, remote, extra propellers, camera strap, and a camera bag. If you are looking to get the waterproof housing, two batteries, even more propellers, and the water landing pads, that will set you back $1,249.

Does the PowerVison PowerEgg X look appealing to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: PowerVision

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos