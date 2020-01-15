DJI released a new firmware update (v01.00.0650) for the DJI Smart Controller (DJI, Amazon), which offers a number of nice new features. However, it does not offer support for the re-released DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 (DJI, Amazon) yet, unfortunately. Hopefully, the Chinese drone maker will add that soon. Other new features include the QuickFly function which as the name implies gets you flying faster. There’s also SkyTalk that enables you to live stream from the drone to third party apps. For all the details and other features read the release below. Be sure to update your DJI SMart cOntroller with the DJI Assistant 2 and not directly through the device.

Firmware update for DJI Smart Controller

Overview:

Date: 2020.01.10

Smart Controller Firmware: v01.00.0650

DJI GO 4 App: v4.3.28

DJI Pilot App: v1.6.1

DJI Assistant 2: DJI Assistant 2 For Mavic v2.0.10

What’s new for the DJI Smart Controller?

Added QuickFly function. QuickFly can be enabled in settings. Once enabled, the remote controller automatically enters the camera view of DJI GO 4 after powering on if the remote controller is already paired with the aircraft.

Added SkyTalk. Go to DJI Lab under settings to enable. Once SkyTalk is enabled, the live view from the aircraft can be shared with friends via third-party social media apps.

Optimized the process of selecting the default storage location. Reduced the frequency with which the Smart Controller would restart.

Added audio recording during screen recording. Before recording the screen, go to sound under settings to disable or enable audio recording for screen recording.

Added electronic Quick Start Guide for Smart Controller.

Notes:

This firmware version contains important updates, and the DJI Smart Controller (DJI, Amazon), can only be updated to this firmware version using DJI Assistant 2. Download the latest DJI Assistant 2, and follow the steps in the System Update section in the DJI Smart Controller User Manual. Download DJI Assistant 2 at https://www.dji.com/cn/mavic-2/info#downloads.

Contact DJI Support if the update fails several times.

Internet connection is required for SkyTalk.

Instead of watching the official DJI video, go ahead and watch the video below which does a better job of explaining all the changes.

What do you think about the DJI Smart Controller? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos