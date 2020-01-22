UK police warn criminals: ‘You won’t be able to hide from our new drone’

In the UK, the police have warned criminals, “You won’t be able to hide from our new drone,” which can track suspects fleeing crimes such as burglary and robbery. As part of a new drone team at the Nottinghamshire Police, 15 officers are being trained as drone pilots. Once the officers arrive at the scene of a crime, a drone can be deployed within eight minutes.

In the photo, a DJI Matrice 200/210 is shown next to one DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise with spotlights and one DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual with an installed loudspeaker.

Matt Jarram writes for the Nottingham Post:

There are three drones in total — one main drone and two lower spec ones — installed with cameras with a zoom range of a kilometer. Already, the drone has assisted officers in finding ‘three to four’ missing people by searching vast areas of land that were difficult for police to access. It also has a heat sensor and is being used to support the fire service to detect whether people are trapped inside burning buildings. On Monday, January 6, the official drone launch day, the technology helped track two suspects who had fled the scene of a jewelry burglary in Keyworth. Inspector Dean Gallacher, the drone team leader said: ‘Criminals do fear drones because it is the unknown. It is that paranoia and it disrupts criminality. They don’t know where we are going to be. ‘Now they will see a yellow police jacket walking down the street or a marked car. It is easily avoidable. ‘They are going to be thinking, “There is a drone out there and we don’t know where it is.”‘

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

