Today the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) announces a new coalition to put pressure on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve the Remote ID rule. The AMA states that a recent survey pointed out that almost 70% of the respondents (hobby shops) said that FAA regulations are the biggest threat to the model aircraft industry, and while this may not include the entire drone industry there’s definitely overlap between the two.

We are glad to see the AMA take further action and join us in the fight for a better Remote ID for drones. If you want to learn more about this issue that is a threat to our hobby and business as well I recommend clicking this link here and to download the Drone Advocacy Kit.

New AMA coalition fights for better Remote ID rule

New Coalition Launches to Protect Model Aviation Hobby Industry, Starting with Fight for a Better Remote ID Rule Coalition of aviation associations, hobby shops and manufacturers will lobby the FAA to limit burdensome regulation and protect the many jobs and businesses that support the model aviation hobby, as well as STEM learning opportunities. Today, a new coalition launched to protect the model aviation hobby industry, starting with the fight for a better rule on remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). As written, the proposed remote ID rule would seriously disincentivize participation in the model aviation hobby. The coalition of aviation associations, hobby shops and manufacturers is deeply concerned about the impact this rule and future regulations will have on the model aviation hobby, the many jobs and businesses that support it and the STEM learning opportunities the hobby provides. Model aviation is the natural precursor to careers in aviation – jobs which the U.S. desperately needs to fill. “Since 2015, the model aviation hobby has faced increasingly burdensome regulation which has made it difficult for the hobby to thrive,” said Chad Budreau, Executive Director of AMA. “The most recent example of this is remote ID. If the proposed rule is implemented as written, the model aircraft hobby will shrink, businesses will close, jobs will disappear, and young people will turn away from the hobby of flying model airplanes.” “Not only does burdensome regulation negatively impact our existing community of responsible and safe model aircraft hobbyists, it will be devastating to the broader aviation industry. Burdensome regulations put everything at risk – the entire model aviation hobby, thousands of jobs and businesses, as well as future pilots, engineers and aerospace experts. We are starting this coalition to protect the model aviation hobby and make sure this doesn’t happen with remote ID or any future regulations,” continued Budreau. As part of their effort to curb burdensome regulation, the coalition sent a letter to Congress expressing their concern over increasingly burdensome regulation and new rules for recreational UAS operators. The letter sent to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure describes the prominence and importance of the model aviation industry, particularly for inspiring interest amongst young people in careers in STEM. According to the letter, model aviation supports a $1 billion hobby industry and is responsible for thousands of jobs. However, in a recent survey of hobby shops, about 77% of respondents said the FAA’s UAS regulations have hurt their sales either somewhat or drastically and almost 70% said that FAA regulations are the biggest threat to the model aircraft industry. Regarding remote ID, the coalition is concerned that some elements of the proposal would disincentivize participation in the model aviation hobby, impose significant costs on the model aviation community, and unnecessarily restrict existing, safe model aircraft operations. Specifically, the group is asking the FAA to address the following concerns with the proposed remote ID rule: First, the rule should provide community-based organizations (CBOs), like AMA, more flexibility to establish and maintain fixed flying sites that satisfy remote ID compliance.

Second, the rule should create a pathway for remote ID compliance at AMA events and competitions, which may not take place at fixed flying sites.

Third, the rule should account for situations where there is no internet connectivity, as many safe places to fly are in rural areas with little or no service.

Fourth, the rule should revise the definition of amateur-built UAS to effectively delineate the categories of aircraft.

Finally, the rule should not require modelers to register every aircraft individually. The new coalition includes: The Academy of Model Aeronautics

National Retail Hobby Store Association

Hobby Manufacturers Association

Futaba

Civil Air Patrol

ReadyMade RC

Balsa USA

Drone Zone

Anderson RC

Sullivan Products

MexAir RC

Family Hobby Center

Bob Smith Industries

Dave’s RC Electronics

Aloft Hobbies

Tampa Drones

Big Lake Hobbies

B&B Specialties

Radio South

Wind Catcher RC

MikeGoesFlying

Bitgo Hobby

Arizona Aircraft Replicas

Tripe Tree Aerodrome

Action Hobbies

Brownie’s Pro & Sport Hobbies LLC

Thomas Drones LLC For more information on the coalition and their mission, please visit: https://www.modelaircraft.org/govcoalition A copy of the coalition’s letter to Congress is available here.

What do you think about the new AMA coalition that joins us in the fight for better Remote ID rule? Let us know in the comments below.

