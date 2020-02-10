The Alliance for Drone Innovation (ADI) released its Remote ID NPRM Guide for submitting comments to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Over the last few weeks, we have seen more guides that aim to help drone pilots make sense of the new proposed regulations from the FAA for remote identification for drones. Many drone enthusiasts are concerned that the current proposed rules are too restrictive, costly, and an invasion of the drone pilot’s privacy.

ADI releases Remote ID NPRM Guide for submitting comments

The Alliance for Drone Innovation (ADI), whose members include first responders, drone racing leagues, model aircraft manufacturers, commercial drone service providers, and software developers, released its Remote ID NPRM Guide for submitting comments to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Alliance for Drone Innovation supports the FAA’s initiative to implement Remote ID for drones, but is concerned about the redundant, overly strict, and costly approach the FAA proposed in the NPRM. As ADI prepares formal comments to submit to the FAA by its March 2, 2020 deadline, we wanted to highlight some of our top concerns, which anyone who is interested in drone innovation may also wish to consider as they prepare their own comments. Comments should be submitted at the official Regulations.gov website prior to the March 2 deadline: https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=FAA-2019-1100-0001 ADI encourages everyone in the drone community to take this limited but crucial opportunity to comment thoughtfully on the FAA proposal, focusing on the aspects that impact you specifically. If you share our concerns, use them in your own comments, but we suggest taking the time to draft your own perspective, explaining the proposal’s impact on you in your own words.

You can view and download the ADI Remote ID NPRM Guide here.

DroneDJ’s take

DroneDJ is pro Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it is currently proposed by the Department of Transportation and the FAA. The FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones is overly restrictive, expensive, and invades the privacy of the drone pilot.

If you want to learn more about the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones, be sure to read these articles here as well as this Drone Advocacy Kit that has been developed by Drone U and FPV FC.

And lastly, please be sure to submit your own original comments to the FAA on the Federal Register’s website. Explain to them how these new rules negatively impact your drone hobby and/or drone business before or on March 2, 2020, at the latest!

What do you think about the ADI Remote ID NPRM Guide? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos