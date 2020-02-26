DJI Airworks 2020 will take place in LA from August 25-27

DJI Airworks, the event focussed on enterprise and commercial customers, will take place in LA from August 25-27, 2020. The gathering which according to DJI shapes “the forefront of the commercial drone industry,” will take place at the same venue as last year. The Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles. DJI is currently opening up registration for speakers.

DJI Airworks 2020, Learn, Connect, Evolve

In an email, DJI said:

AirWorks is a hub for innovation and growth where industry experts and seasoned pilots gather to lead the discussion on the future of drone technology. Join us this August 25-27 at AirWorks 2020, and shape the forefront of the commercial drone industry. Registration for speakers is now officially open. If you’re interested in sharing your knowledge, experience, and expertise with over 800 expected attendees across the drone industry, you can now submit your speaker application. Share your insights with industry leaders at AirWorks 2020 and make your mark on the growing commercial drone ecosystem. Subscribe below to stay tuned. Stay up to date with the latest details on early bird tickets, registration programming, and other announcements! Visit the AirWorks 2020 website for more details.

Ticket sales for DJI Airworks 2020 will start in a couple of days.

What do you think about DJI Airworks 2020? Were you there last year? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos