In a smart move, DJI decided to point out the additional costs and restrictions that come with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NPRM for Remote ID for Drones directly in the DJI Go 4 app. One of the challenges has always been to reach out to as many drone pilots as possible to keep them informed of changing rules and regulations. With DJI’s market share of more than 70%, displaying a pop-up message in the DJI Go 4 app is a very effective method to reach these pilots.

DJI points out additional costs and restrictions of Remote ID

Currently, the hottest topic in the US drone world is the proposed rules for Remote ID for Drones. The FAA released these new rules just after Christmas that are outlined in the 319-page NPRM for Remote ID for Drones document. The lengthy document is not easy to read and can be quite confusing at times. Luckily, many different drone organizations have put out guides to help digest the information (see below for links to these guides).

The new rules are very restrictive for flying your drone as a hobbyist or small commercial drone pilot and bring additional costs to operators and even manufacturers, which would likely make future drones more expensive.

The best thing we can do right now, as drone pilots, is to submit our comments to the FAA and let them know how the new rules negatively impact our businesses and hobby.

Next to bringing out these commenting guides, a challenge has been to reach as many drone pilots as possible. Many drone organizations and manufacturers have worked hard to do just that. This is where DJI’s smart move comes in.

By far, most of the roughly 1.5 million drones that are registered in the US are made by DJI. Recently, the drone manufacturer inserted a pop-up message that appears as soon as you open up the DJI Go 4 app when you are about to fly your drone. The message reads:

Alert Concerning New Government Regulations A new FAA drone rule could cost you money and restrict how you fly. Click below to learn more about what you can do.

After reading the message you have two options. You can either dismiss the pop-up message or click “more” to get detailed information on this topic. The “more” link brings you to the message DJI released recently titled “DJI’s commenting tips for the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for Drones.”

DroneDJ’s take

DroneDJ is pro Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it’s currently proposed by the Department of Transportation and the FAA. The FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones is overly restrictive, expensive, and invades the privacy of the drone pilot.

If you want to learn more about the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones, be sure to read these articles here as well as this Drone Advocacy Kit that has been developed by Drone U and FPV FC.

And lastly, please be sure to submit your own original comments to the FAA on the Federal Register’s website. Explain to them how these new rules negatively impact your drone hobby and/or drone business before or on March 2, 2020, at the latest!

What do you think about DJI’s commenting tips for the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for Drones, and about DJI’s message? Let us know in the comments below.

