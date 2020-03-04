DJI leaks photos of new DJI RoboMaster. To be released on March 9th?

It seems that DJI is about to introduce a new DJI RoboMaster soon. Today, DJI leaks photos that show parts of this new educational, modular and remote-controlled device. No drone, it seems. Sorry. It is rumored that the release date for this new DJI product is March 9th.

DJI leaks photos of new DJI RoboMaster

Last year DJI introduced the RoboMaster S1 and it was said that the remote-controlled robot had been a favorite project of Frank Wang the founder and CEO of DJI.

Today we received four new leaked photos that show bits and pieces of this new remote-controlled DJI device. At this point, we do not know exactly what kind of device it will be and what its features are, but we are fairly confident that it will not be a drone.

It does seem to be a very different design compared to the original RoboMaster S1. We think that rather than being a next-generation RoboMaster this new product may be a different take on the RoboMaster theme.

One of the features that made the DJI RoboMaster S1 special was the fact that people could assemble the robot themselves. Based on the photos it seems that this new RoboMaster device can be assembled as well.

It is rumored that the new DJI RoboMaster may be released as soon as March 9th.

In the photo above it appears that a special grab hand is visible. It might be possible that the new DJI RoboMaster can pick up items.

In this photo, we can see the DJI RoboMaster Logo and the FPV camera with a field of view of 120 degrees.

This photo shows one of the Intelligent Sensing Armor sections that we also know from the original RoboMaster S1. These sensors detect when the RoboMaster is hit by either lasers or pellets shot from competing RoboMasters.

It is hard to make out what exactly you can see in this photo, but it does seem to indicate that the new DJI RoboMaster is either a modular design or at a minimum can be user-assembled.

The colors in the photos above seem to be from reflecting colored lights and do not necessarily indicate that the new DJI RoboMaster will feature a bright colored design.

What do you think about the fact that DJI leaks photos of the new DJI RoboMaster? Excited or you prefer DJI devices that can actually fly? Let us know in the comments below.

