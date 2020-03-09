In this short video, we learn that mothers have started to use DJI Phantom drones to search for missing children in the ‘killing fields’ of Mexico. In the municipality, Salinas Victoria in Northern Mexico, Laticia Hildalgo has been looking for her missing son, Roy for almost a decade and has yet to find him.

Mothers search for missing children in Mexico’s ‘killing fields’ with DJI Phantoms

Leticia Hidalgo has been looking for her missing son Roy for almost a decade. She and other activists have now started to use DJI Phantom drones to look for the missing loved ones in what are called the ‘killing fields’ of Mexico.

A short video that you can watch here on Yahoo! News informs us of the following:

“Missing since 2011. Leticia’s son Roy was kidnapped by armed men. Frustrated with a lack of response from authorities, she has taken the search into her own hands. She now uses a drone to look for traces of his body In an area known as one of Mexico’s ‘killing fields’. The drones have a much brighter and sharper vision. And it is not necessary to spend hours walking in the sun until we find an area of interest. The drone photos helped identify variations in the surface of the ground, which could indicate the presence of bodies. Mexico’s Narco violence has left more than 60,000 people missing since 2006. No one has ever looked for human remains as we are doing now. But I also feel helpless to know that with all of this we haven’t found Roy. We haven’t found him yet.”

With drone technology becoming more capable and more affordable, we keep seeing new ways in which people are using drones for good. This latest story from Mexico shows us how drones can be used to help find the remains of people that went missing during the narco wars in Mexico.

What do you think about using drones for good? Let us know in the comments below.

