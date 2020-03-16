Matternet launches its new drone station and it looks great!

Matternet has launched its new drone station with a new design and direct integration with hospital systems. Matternet hopes to have seamless drone deliveries between hospitals and pharmacies with their suppliers.

Matternet has launched its latest product, the new Matternet Station. The new station supports the company’s vision of a distributed peer-to-peer drone network to be an everyday thing for the future.

The new station integrates Matternet’s M2 drone and its cloud platform, giving users an easy and fuss-free way to send and receive packages. The stations will roll out in Switzerland and the US for healthcare systems, with further possible future use.

The station will use an integrated authentication system, only allowing authorized personnel to be able to deposit or retrieve the package from the station. The authentication is done by the employee scanning their hospital ID card. The station can hold four boxes under a controlled environment to ensure the specimens are at the correct temperature.

Andreas Raptopoulos, CEO of Matternet, commented on the following in regards to the company’s goal and how the new station fits into that goal:

Our vision is to connect every healthcare facility in every metropolitan area with the fastest transportation method available today. We are building the technology platform for extremely fast, point-to-point, urban medical delivery, enabling hospital systems to shrink patient waiting times and save millions of dollars per year through the centralization of laboratories and medical inventory. Matternet Station is a very important part of the ecosystem for making this vision a reality.

Stuart Ginn, MD, WakeMed ENT physician, medical director of WakeMed Innovations, said the following about Matternet’s past endeavors and the new Matternet Station:

Since the start of our drone program, in partnership with Matternet and UPS, it has proven significant efficiencies in medical specimen transport and we are already seeing the benefits for our patients as a result of faster and more predictable deliveries. We look forward to integrating the Station and expanding other parts of the network, including new transport routes that will connect additional facilities within our system.

What are your thoughts on medical deliveries done by drone? Do you think it’s a better alternative to transporting by road? Let us know in the comments below.

