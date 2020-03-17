Spanish police use drones to warn people to not break quarantine

We saw this happen a few weeks ago in China, but now the Spanish police are using drones to warn people not to break the quarantine and to stay inside to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Friday, Spain issued a state of emergency, and on Saturday the government has ordered everyone in the country to stay inside except for essential trips.

Now, the Spanish police have turned to the use of drones to shame people into staying indoors without having to approach them and risk spreading the disease.

In this video that was released by the BBC on Twitter, you can see the police speaking on the radio and urging people who are walking in a park in Madrid to go home. The drone flying overhead relays the message to the people who are breaking the quarantine.

It may seem like a scene from a science fiction movie when police are using drones to yell at people to stay inside. However, following the quarantine guidelines and social distancing are some of the most effective ways to slow down the virus and flatten the curve.

The Spanish policies resemble quarantine measures taken in Italy, which has been hit by one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks worldwide. In an effort to prevent a similar scenario, Spain has declared a state of emergency.

Police in Spain have been using drones to check the streets for anyone ignoring Spanish orders to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak On Saturday, the country's 47 million citizens were ordered to stay indoors except for necessary tripshttps://t.co/Yqcy5K9OLC pic.twitter.com/jmLlQfQYXc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 15, 2020

What do you think about the Spanish police using drones to warn people to not break quarantine? Let us know in the comments below.

