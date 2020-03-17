Spanish police use drones to warn people to not break quarantine

- Mar. 17th 2020 10:14 am ET

0

We saw this happen a few weeks ago in China, but now the Spanish police are using drones to warn people not to break the quarantine and to stay inside to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Friday, Spain issued a state of emergency, and on Saturday the government has ordered everyone in the country to stay inside except for essential trips.

Now, the Spanish police have turned to the use of drones to shame people into staying indoors without having to approach them and risk spreading the disease.

In this video that was released by the BBC on Twitter, you can see the police speaking on the radio and urging people who are walking in a park in Madrid to go home. The drone flying overhead relays the message to the people who are breaking the quarantine.

It may seem like a scene from a science fiction movie when police are using drones to yell at people to stay inside. However, following the quarantine guidelines and social distancing are some of the most effective ways to slow down the virus and flatten the curve.

The Spanish policies resemble quarantine measures taken in Italy, which has been hit by one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks worldwide. In an effort to prevent a similar scenario, Spain has declared a state of emergency.

What do you think about the Spanish police using drones to warn people to not break quarantine? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

About the Author

Haye Kesteloo's favorite gear

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

The best allround and foldable drone money can buy.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

The latest foldable DJI drone that weighs less than 250 grams! No FAA registration needed.