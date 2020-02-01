Drones in China tell people to put on masks, due to coronavirus

Drones in China are being used to make contact with people spotted walking outside without a face mask on due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Coronavirus is spreading through China and slowly around the world so using drones is a safer option than officials talking directly to the people.

Drone in China tells people to put on masks, due to coronavirus

In a video posted to Twitter by the Global Times, a state-run news website, the footage shows different occasions where people were spotted by a drone out in public without facemasks on.

In the video, the drone is heard saying, “Yes, auntie, this is the drone speaking to you. You shouldn’t walk about without wearing a mask. Yes, you’d better go back home, and don’t forget to wash your hands.”

In another case, the drone flies up to an older man saying, “Uncle, we are in unusual times. Why did you come outside without wearing a mask? The snow will melt itself in a few months, right? Isn’t it comfortable to stay inside at home, with food and drinks? Why do you always come outside? You can sort this out in a few days.’ The drone goes onto say, “Don’t laugh! Now get on your cart and go home immediately.” The man then takes one last look and makes his way home.

The drone continues to question people, including those walking in a street and then a child. It is believed that a policewoman also told a group of women to go home after they were seen walking and eating in the streets.

Walking around without a protective face mask? Well, you can't avoid these sharp-tongued drones! Many village and cities in China are using drones equipped with speakers to patrol during the #coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/ILbLmlkL9R — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 31, 2020

Less creepily, drones are also being used to spray disinfectant over affected regions, with crops spraying drones and other drones being converted to be able to spray.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: Global Times

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos