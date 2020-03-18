After AUVSI recently postponed the XPonential 2020 event because of the spreading Coronavirus, we now learn about another drone event that is being postponed. In a statement the Energy Drone + Robotics Coalition informs us that their EDR Summit that was supposed to take place at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in Texas has now been postponed. See the official statement below for more information.

Energy Drone + Robotics Summit has been postponed

Today the Energy Drone + Robotics Coalition informs us that their EDR Summit has been postponed.

Hi …, The safety of our Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition community is the top priority, and based on recent and rapidly changing updates surrounding COVID-19 / coronavirus and meetings / events, it is now necessary that we postpone the June Summit. We have been meeting internally, with our Advisory Board, the city and other events in the industry. We are currently working with The Woodlands Waterway Marriott to finalize future dates to ensure our stakeholders can participate in an excellent event and will keep you updated with further details as soon as possible. We are so thankful for the continued support of our community. We will continue to work with you to bring the industrial unmanned industry together digitally with online / interactive events / videos and provide top notch energy drone and robotics content / reports throughout the spring and summer. Our market is strong and resilient, and we know automation with unmanned systems will remain a core function in the industrial sector that will continue to be built and utilized this year, and for years to come. Thank you for your understanding and patience, and we will get through this time together. Please feel free to reach out if you have any immediate questions. Take care, Sean Guerre Executive Director Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition

