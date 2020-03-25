What do you do when you run out of toilet paper during the coronavirus lockdown? Well, you contact your buddy and have it delivered to you by drone. Or at least that’s what this guy did in San Francisco. Check it out.

Ian Chan shared the following video on Twitter in which he says:

“When you need that t.p. but Amazon is out, and you’re not supposed to leave your house; tech San Francisco doesn’t fail. Thank you @chenosaurus for the speedy cross city delivery- I owe you one 🧻”

Apparently he had run out of toilet paper, so Ian contacted his friend David, who promptly got his DJI Mavic 2 and made a quick cross-city delivery.

Ian later added on Twitter the following:

“there’s lots of people out there (here in US and other countries) in not good spots. I’m taking it very seriously. But hopefully this dumb tweet added some brief humor / happiness into your timeline/day. Stay safe & healthy everyone.”

In times like these, you have to get creative!

What do you think about this cross-city delivery by drone of toilet paper? Let us know in the comments below.

