The iconic quadcopter from DJI, that needs no re-re-introduction, has remained a favorite of many drone pilots even though the competition is heating up. Here are our top ten reasons why the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 (DJI, Amazon) is the one and only drone that can do it all and should be at the top of your list as well.

Top 10 reasons why the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 remains a favorite

Yes, we know, the DJI Phantom is not perfect. It certainly has its shortcomings as well and yes it is an aging quadcopter that has been overdue for a successor. However, at the same time, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 still remains at the top of every drone enthusiast or professional’s list, because it is the one and only drone that can do it all and will perform time and time again.

Here are our top ten reasons why the aging DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is the king of the hill.

1. Stable aerial platform

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 delivers when it comes to providing a stable aerial platform. In windy and rainy conditions or even at high altitudes you can count on the DJI Phantom to provide you with a stable aerial platform that will allow you to create the amazing still imagery or videography that you need. No other off-the-shelf, affordable drone delivers the way the Phantom does.

2. Great range and connectivity

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 offers you OcuSync 2.0 HD transmission that will give you a stable and reliable connection. It will also allow you to fly the drone safely in almost all kind of environments if you know what you are doing (ATTI mode). And it provides you with a range of almost 5 miles, meaning that you will run into the legal restrictions from the FAA before you will be limited by the drone.

3. Great photo and video quality

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has a camera with an f/2.8-f/11, wide-angle lens (24mm) and a 1-inch CMOS sensor that shoots 4K video at 60 fps / 100Mbps and can take 20MP stills with a dynamic range of 12.5 EVs, according to DxO.

The Phantom allows you to shoot video in D-Log mode and H.265 codec for very crisp and professional-looking video footage, easily beating what comes out of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 comes with a mechanical shutter that eliminates the rolling shutter effect and also makes this drone ideal for commercial applications such as mapping.

4. 30-minute flight time

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 allows you to stay airborne for up to 30 minutes with its Intelligent Flight Batteries. This means that it still offers you one of the best flight times of all DJI drones and means in practice that you have the time to position the drone exactly so to take the shot you had in mind. Or to try and capture complicated video shooting maneuvers again and again until you get it right.

5. Weatherproof

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 can deal with high winds and rain. The motors are strong enough to fly confidently in high wind conditions as you can see in these videos where a Phantom was used to capture racing sailboats. And even though the drone is not officially waterproof, it can definitely withstand some rain.

6. Nearly indestructible and easily repairable

No drone is indestructible and neither is the Phantom 4. But I have seen plenty of Phantoms that were seriously damaged and that would still start up and fly. Of course, you should not fly a damaged drone as it will not be as safe an aircraft as it could be. It does mean however that you do not need to baby a Phantom and in case your drone does get damaged, the aircraft is easy to repair.

7. Easy to fly

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a drone that responds well and quickly to pilot input and in combination with DJI’s latest version of their DJI Go 4 app, OcuSync 2.0, and the drone’s 5-direction obstacle sensing, it makes for a quadcopter that anybody can fly safely and easily. The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 will allow anybody to start as a beginner drone enthusiast and graduate as a professional drone operator. Not all drones will allow you to do that.

8. ATTI mode

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has a dedicated ATTI or Attitude mode switch on the controller which will allow you to quickly take manual control of the aircraft in case of a fly-away or a situation in which there is a lot of GPS interference. The fact that you do not have to dig into the menu system but can quickly flick the switch to activate the ATTI mode makes the drone that much safer an aircraft to fly. Very few drones that are on the market today offer you this functionality.

9. Intelligent Flight Modes

Intelligent Flight Modes on the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 make many things easier for sure. For instance, the drone offers you ActiveTrack, TapFly, Draw Mode, and Gesture Mode. These are all nice but the most important Intelligent Flight Mode, I think is the Return to Home mode. At any point in time, you can easily and quickly hit this button on the Remote Controller to bring the drone back home safely and quickly.

10. Ergonomics

The DJI Phantom is a larger drone and for sure it is not the easiest aircraft to travel with. The landing gear adds to the size of the drone and the Remote Controller is bulky as well. If you’re looking for the ideal travel drone, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is not it.

However, on the flip side, the large drone makes it easy to hand-catch the aircraft during landing procedures. And the larger remote controller makes the drone easier to fly for people with larger hands or even with gloves on. The controller is easy to grab and buttons are easy to find and press. Not all DJI drones offer this level of usability.

In conclusion

The aging DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 may not be the perfect drone for everybody in every situation, but it for sure is the perfect drone for most people in most circumstances. If I had to pick one drone right now that will always deliver, that will fly in pretty much any circumstances, and that can be flown by a beginner drone pilot while at the same time allowing a professional drone operator to earn an income, I’d grab the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 in a heartbeat. No doubt about it.

What do you think about the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0? What drone would you pick if you could only pick one? What do you like or dislike about the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0? Let us know in the comment below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos