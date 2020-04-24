New DJI Mavic Mini firmware adds manual exposure for video

The DJI Mavic Mini has received its latest feature update. New firmware adds one of the most-requested features, which is manual exposure control for videos. The firmware also includes manual white balance control and additional frame rates in 2.7K and 1080p video.

Yesterday, DJI released its latest firmware version v01.00.0500 for the lightweight DJI Mavic Mini. This new firmware adds one of the most asked-for features from fans and reviewers since the drone was launched.

When we got the chance to review the Mavic Mini, a major feature that was missing in the DJI Fly app was the ability to manually control the exposure while recording videos. That made the Mavic Mini worthless for taking any professional video. This feature addition now allows the DJI Mavic Mini to be a suitable option when wanting to take professional-looking footage that doesn’t automatically change the exposure levels.

White balance and frame rate

The addition of manual white balance allows the pilot to take control of the color coming out of the camera when shooting in different lighting scenarios, such as sunny or cloudy. Manual white balance allows for adjustment to the color temperature of the image rather than letting the camera figure out what it thinks is the best.

The update also adds the ability to shoot 2.7K and 1080p video at 24 frames per second (as well as 1080p at 48fps). This provides more cinematic options when capturing videos. 24fps is a standard frame rate throughout the film industry, as it gives a soft, cinematic look, versus the more realistic look of 60fps.

The firmware can be downloaded directly in the DJI Fly app or via the DJI Assistant 2 for Mavic software for Windows and macOS. To ensure all the new features are working correctly, make sure your DJI Fly app is up-to-date on version 1.0.8.

Here’s the full list of updates in the new firmware:

Added manual exposure for videos (requires DJI Fly v1.0.8 or later).

Added 2.7K 24fps and 1080P 24/48fps resolution (requires DJI Fly v1.0.8 or later).

Added manual white balance adjustment (requires DJI Fly v1.0.8 or later).

Improved download speed for photos and videos.

Improved flight stability in some scenarios.

Added support to adjust operation frequency in Ukraine.

Optimized remote controller performance. Calibrate the remote controller if it is beeping after updating the firmware

Does this latest firmware update excite you? Are there other features you would like to see added to the Mavic Mini? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Josh Spires

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos