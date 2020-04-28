Moment variable ND and CPL filters for Mavic Air 2 are here

Filter and camera accessory maker Moment has released its latest variable neutral density (ND) and circular polarizer/linear (CPL) filters for the DJI Mavic Air 2. Moment’s ND filters are adjustable, so you don’t have to swap filters out based on the lighting conditions. Instead, you simply turn a dial.

ND filters adjust the amount of light allowed to hit the camera sensor, giving you better control over the camera’s settings, ensuring the best footage can be captured.

The first set of filters available are the variable ND filters, coming in two versions. The first variable ND filter is the Variable ND – 2-5 Stop, providing the camera sensor with 2-5 f-stops of light adjustment. This is equivalent to ND4-ND32 if using standard ND filters like those from DJI. The second variable ND filter available is the Variable ND – 6-9 Stop, which is the equivalent to ND64-ND512. (This one appears to be out of stock right now.) These variable ND filters will set you back $23.99 at the current sale price on the Moment online store.

Moment also released a CPL filter used to adjust the angle light bounces off bright surfaces allowing you to shoot in hazy conditions and still get colors that pop. The CPL filters also cost $23.99 at the sale price.

Variable ND Filter Cine CPL Filter

Why variable ND filters?

This time around DJI has decided to include its filters in the DJI Mavic Air 2’s Fly More combo, consisting of ND16, ND64, ND256 filters. These filters cover a majority of shooting scenarios in bright daylight or direct sunlight. But a variable ND filter like Moment’s allows you to carry only one filter that can be adjusted based on the conditions or style of shooting you are wanting.

For example, ND64 can be used when flying on a bright day when you are wanting your shutter speed set to make footage as smooth as possible. (The formula is to double the frame rate. So at 30fps, for example, you’d want a 1/60 second shutter speed.) Now that the same adjustable filter also has the equivalent of ND512, it also allows you to capture a long exposure during the day. This reduces the incoming light enough that you can have a slower shutter speed without blowing out the image.

Will you be picking up Moment’s ND and CPL filters? Or will you opt for the ones that come with the Fly More combo? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Moment

