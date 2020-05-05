DJI Matrice 300 specs leak ahead of launch

Yesterday, we saw a video and photos of DJI’s upcoming Matrice 300 enterprise drone, which is due to be announced on May 7th. Today we have been able to take a look at some of the specs the new drone will have, thanks to leaker OsitaLV.

Matrice 300 vs Matrice 200 V2

If the leaked specs are correct, the Matrice 300 features several important upgrades over the current Matrice 200 V2. According to the leak, the Matrice 300 has a flight time of 50 minutes, which is 12 minutes longer than the Matrice 200 V2‘s 38-minute maximum flight time. The M300 is also able to carry 1.25kg more than the M200 V2, with a max payload weight of 2.7kg (6 pounds). The M300’s maximum takeoff weight is 9kg, while the M200 V2’s is 6.14kg.

The Matrice 300 has also gained a maximum transmission range of 10km (6.2 miles), just like the DJI Mavic Air 2. This is an increase of 2km over the M200 V2’s 8km maximum transmission range.

A big focus with the Matrice 300 is obstacle avoidance, where it has gained full 360-degree awareness. The Matrice 200 V2 only has sensors on the front of the drone. The Matrice 300’s obstacle avoidance system is also capable of detecting objects up to 50 meters (164 feet) away, in comparison to the M200 V2’s range of 30 meters.

These are the full specs listed in OsitaLV’s tweets. While we don’t know exactly what all the features are or do, it sure is an improvement over the last-generation Matrice 200 series.

Max flight time: 50min

Max payload weight: 2.7kg

Standard takeoff weight: 6.95kg

Max takeoff weight: 9kg

10km transmission

Available payload: Zenmuse XT2, Z30, H20, TP1810

1080P FPV Camera

Battery: TB60 5935mAh

Operation temp: -20 to 50℃ (-4 to 122 F)

Spotlight Zoom

UAS health management

6 direction obstacle sensor with 50m max range.

Waypoint Flight 2.0

AI machine learning

Zenmuse H20 has 2 models, one with thermal camera

IP44 resistance

DroneDJ’s take

As we are now seeing the big spec improvements, first with the Mavic Air 2 and now the Matrice 300, it will be exciting to see what the rest of DJI’s next generation of drones will include. We would love to see these types of specs in the Inspire 3 when that eventually comes, especially the 360-degree obstacle avoidance, 10km transmission range, improved flight time, and improved cameras.

Photo: OsitaLV

