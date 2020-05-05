How to use an iPad or other tablet with the DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 includes a new controller with a mounting system capable of extending 86mm (about 3.4 inches) tall. That’s fine for grabbing a smartphone, but the mount won’t fit a tablet, which is a bummer. Tablets have large screens that are often brighter, making them easier to see when you are out flying a drone.

Fortunately, there is a workaround: third-party adapters that extend the ability of the controller to hold a much larger screen.

DJI Fly app update makes it possible

The other day we reported that the DJI Fly app was updated to support the Mavic Air 2, along with activating a few of its exclusive features such as the new FocusTrack and Hyperlapse modes. Another feature that was added in the v1.1.0 update was support for iPads, a highly requested feature. So there’s step 1: You can run the app on Apple’s tablet. And from what we can tell, the Android app should already support tablets as well as smartphones.

Mavic Air 2 controller

Now for the physical limitations of the controller. The Mavic Air 2’s controller has been redesigned, with the phone mount moved to the top of the controller. It’s not the first controller to limit devices that can be attached. DJI’s previous controller, with the mount on the bottom, had the same limitation. They also have the same workaround. Third-party adapters anchor into the phone-sized mounts on the controller and extend an arm out that can fit an iPad or other large tablet.

The FlytPath YouTube channel took a look at these mounts designed for the last generation of Mavic’s to test if they can be used for the Mavic Air 2. And they should all fit perfectly.

iPad & tablet mounts we can recommend:

PolarPro FlightDeck – $99.99 – a mount from a great brand known for its high-quality products, loaded with extra features and capable of holding tablets up to 10″.

PGYTECH Bracket Mount – $31.90 – designed to hold tablets from 7″ to 10″, no extra bells or whistles.

Darkhorse Extended Foldable Clamp – $11.99 – A great budget option capable of holding devices from 5.5″ to 7.2″.

RC GearPro Foldable – $35.99 – a great option capable of holding tablets up to 10″ that also includes the extra features, like CrystalSky mounting.

Will you be purchasing a DJI Mavic Air 2? Or are you holding out to see what the Mavic 3 has to offer? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: FlytPath

