DroneDJ Pilot of the Week features Boyan Ortse

It is almost every drone pilot’s dream to travel the world to shoot whatever they’d like. Boyan Ortse has had the opportunity to work with many different people and brands and that has allowed him to travel all over the world. It is amazing to see all he has captured with a drone and some other equipment while he is on these adventures.

During times like these with all that is going on around the world, I wanted to provide these profiles to help inspire drone pilots to get out and create. Even if getting out and creating means going through your old footage and making new edits, this is a perfect time to focus on creating content!

As a creator myself, I understand how good it feels to be inspired. When I first got into drone photography, Instagram was one of the first platforms I used for motivation. Through that, I was able to conjure all sorts of new aerial photo and video ideas while having the opportunity to chat with drone creators across the world. With so many platforms available to us today, why not share some more wonderful work?

Below you will see “A Year Well Traveled” which showcases some of the places Boyan Ortse had traveled to shoot in 2019.

Attention to amazing detail

A majority of the footage you see in the video above was shot on the Mavic 2 Pro (Amazon/DJI) while the ground shots were filmed with a Ronin S and ZCAM e2.

What stands out about Boyan’s work to me is his attention to detail, sound design, and creativity when it comes to shots, motion, and transitions. His editing is really fun, and the video feels like an endless adventure as we see all these beautiful places from an aerial perspective.

I have been following Boyan Ortse on Instagram for almost five years now, and his work never fails to impress me. Everything from the composition to the color grading in his photo and video work is outstanding. If you are interested in seeing more of Boyan’s work, check out his website, Instagram, or YouTube channel.

Comment below to share some of your drone work or any work you have been inspired by recently!

