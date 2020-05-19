DJI Mavic Air 2 – must have accessories to improve future flights

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is one of the best feature-packed drones DJI has released to date, with its 4k 60fps video, 48MP photos, and HDR but it can be made even better with some accessories that will improve your flights and the quality coming out of the camera.

ND filters

An accessory that is not always required but is a must when flying in bright conditions would have to be ND filters. ND filters are used to stop varying amounts of light into the sensor to ensure you don’t overexpose your shot while allowing you to choose the optimal settings in the camera.

DJI ND filters (ND16/64/256) – $65

Moment ND filters (single) – $23.99

Batteries

Extra batteries are always a welcome accessory when flying any drone, even the Mavic Air 2 with its 34-minute flight time. Having a second or even third battery allows you to relax a little more when trying to get the shots you have in mind. It’s especially useful when a surprise firmware update pops up just before you fly the drone.

DJI Intelligent flight battery – $115

Charging hub

More batteries mean having to remember to put each one on charge after the other but the DJI charging hub takes care of that problem. While the Mavic Air 2’s flight time is impressive at 34 minutes, it’s always nice to have a second battery charged and ready to go. The battery hub allows you to place three batteries on the charger, and they will all charge one after the other.

DJI battery charging hub – $59

Tablet mount

If you have a tablet you’ve probably wanted it to use it with your Mavic Air 2’s controller but have found the mounting system doesn’t support tablets. Using tablets with drones means a larger screen to see more detail and a brighter screen to combat the bright sunlight. Many of the tablet mounts designed for previous Mavic drones will work with the new controller, allowing you to use your tablet to fly the drone.

Freewell tablet mount – $33.67

PolarPro tablet mount – $29.99

Carry case

Being able to transport the Mavic Air 2 along with a few accessories without the need for a backpack or multiple bags is a must. Whether you go for a soft bag or hard-shell case carrying all your equipment in one bag is great and means you won’t have to go searching to find where you put that extra battery.

DJI carrying case – $89

GPC hard carrying case – $109

Landing pad

An accessory that is usually overlooked when buying a drone is a landing pad. It is extremely useful to have one of these when taking the Mavic Air 2 off in the grass, a field, and even on the beach. The landing pad prevents blades of grass and sand from interfering with the drone, and it helps with the precise landing system in certain cases.

PGYTECH landing pad – $18.90

Bonus: Fly More Combo

Not so much as an accessory as a bundle that must be purchased with the Mavic Air 2. The Fly More Combo offers great value to those who are wanting to use what’s included with it. The Fly More Combo comes with two Intelligent flight batteries, an ND filter set (ND16/64/256), three pairs of propellers, battery charging hub, a shoulder bag, and a battery to power bank adapter. You can learn more about the Fly More Combo in our in-depth look to see if it is worth it for you.

